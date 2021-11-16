Luann de Lesseps Jokes Ramona Singer Was 'Uncool' on Ultimate Girls Trip: 'No Surprise There'

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Get ready to get in the spirit of the holidays! Luann de Lesseps has gifted us with a musical number that is sure to make your holiday season merry and bright. On Friday (November 12) she released the video for her latest single, "What Do I Want For Christmas?". The Real Housewives of New York City cabaret singer’s most recent music video features none other than her fellow RHONY ladies, including Eboni K. Williams, Leah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, and Sonja Morgan as well as composer-pianist Billy Stritch. And just in case you can’t figure out what to get your loved ones for the holidays, Luann’s latest festive tune gives you more than a few ideas.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO