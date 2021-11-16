ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luann de Lesseps Jokes Ramona Singer Was 'Uncool' on Ultimate Girls Trip: 'No Surprise There'

By Dory Jackson
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuann de Lesseps is dishing on her experience working on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. In an interview with E! News on Tuesday, de Lesseps opened up about her new costars, including who she thought was the most "uncool" during filming. "I gotta say, Ramona off with a bang...

