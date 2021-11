Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and former NFL quarterback Drew Brees to speak at Realtors Conference & Expo in San Diego, plus much, much more. The National Association of Realtors is gearing up to host its first hybrid in-person and virtual annual conference next week, where the lineup includes star athletes Drew Brees and Simone Biles, an economic update and forecast and votes on a slew of proposed multiple listing service policies that have the eye of antitrust regulators.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO