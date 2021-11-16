SALEM — The Merry Mixers organization will be raising funds and goods for Salem Hospital and its Behavioral Health Family Resource Center this holiday season.

For more than 70 years, the Merry Mixers have been raising funds to support and enhance care for children across the North Shore.

This year, Salem Hospital and the Behavioral Health Family Resource Center have provided a wish list to the Merry Mixers to benefit its patients.

This year’s wish list includes fidget-spinner toys, an iTunes gift card, sensory rings, Bop It! games, a stress ball, Magna-Tiles, Connect 4, card games, sweatpants, long-sleeved shirts, weighted blankets, writing journals, diverse dolls/family sets, and new or used iPads.

Donation boxes for this drive can be found in Marblehead at the JCC of the North Shore, the Community Store, Village Pharmacy, Seaside Nursery School, Glover School, Epstein Hillel School, Mud Puddle Toys, Pint Size and Up, Ocean Breeze, Devereux School and Evolve Hair Salon.

Donation boxes can also be found in Swampscott at the police station and Dance Studio 21.

As supporters of Salem Hospital — the largest healthcare provider on the North Shore — Merry Mixers has helped to raise funds for the Pediatric Emergency Department, Pediatric Psychiatry Unit and the Special Care Nursery.

The Merry Mixers also fully funded Salem Hospital’s Behavioral Health Family Resource Center and outdoor play space.

“With a major rise in mental-health patients during the pandemic, the needs of the hospital have severely increased,” the Merry Mixers organization said. “The Merry Mixers’ support and donations are imperative this year to the health of our local children.”

The items on the wish list and gift cards will be accepted through the donation boxes until Dec. 15. To purchase goods through the Amazon wish list, scan the QR code.

For any other questions, email merrymixer@gmail.com .

The post Merry Mixers grants Salem Hospital’s wishes appeared first on Itemlive .