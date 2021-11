STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – National Grid customers should expect to see an increase on their bill of more than $200 over the next five months, the company said. Due to the worldwide increase in natural gas prices – blamed on heightened global demand and lagging natural gas production -- National Grid customers on Staten Island, as well as in Brooklyn and Queens, will likely see an increase in their monthly cost.

