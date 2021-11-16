ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quentin Tarantino Sued By Miramax Over Upcoming ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFT Collection

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing the “Tarantino NFT Collection” earlier this month, Quentin Tarantino is being sued by film studio Miramax over the project. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the embattled studio, which produced many of Tarantino’s films including Pulp Fiction, says they retain the rights to many of his most iconic films,...

ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Sandlot’ Actor Art LaFleur Dies at 78

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Peter Aykroyd, ‘SNL’ Cast Member and Dan Aykroyd’s Brother, Dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, a comedian, writer and actor best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” has passed away at the age of 66. Aykroyd was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd and was a member of the Second City comedy troupe in Toronto before joining “SNL” in 1979, during the show’s fifth season. Aykroyd served as a writer and cast member for that one season of the NBC sketch series, and also appeared in the films “Coneheads” and “Spies Like Us,” among others. He co-wrote the 1991 film “Nothing but Trouble” with his brother Dan, who directed the comedy that became a deep-cut cult favorite.
CELEBRITIES
Quentin Tarantino
BET

Wesley Snipes Gives His Stamp Of Approval To Mahershala Ali As The New Blade

Wesley Snipes is making it known that Mahershala Ali is perfect for the role as the new Blade superhero in the upcoming film. The veteran actor came to Ali’s defense on Twitter Thursday morning (Nov. 11) after he responded to a user who questioned if the two-time Oscar winner would be able to outdo Snipes as the original Blade. Snipes portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero vampire in three films, one in 1998 and in two sequels in 2002 and 2004.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s Recast Black Widow Actress Reportedly Starring in Next Year’s Big Sequel

Earlier this year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained its first animated television series, What If…?. The show brought many popular characters like the late Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes AKA Winter Soldier, and the Avenger Iron Man to the small-screen on the Disney+ show. One notable thing that...
MOVIES
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Trailer Is Here, Don't Make Her Angry

We have our first look at the upcoming series She-Hulk with a new teaser revealed for Disney+ Day. The official logo for the show has also been revealed with the She-Hulk branding set against a city skyline. You can take a look at the logo below, along with a new teaser trailer which reveals actual footage of lead star Tatiana Maslany getting green as the new She-Hulk.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Angelina Jolie Agrees Her Kids Were ‘Shook’ After Seeing Mom In Her Superhero Costume For Eternals

Being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not only means becoming part of the superhero family but also putting on a tight, body-conscious costume. For some Hollywood stars, these looks can garner strange reactions from loved ones. And this is exactly what Angelina Jolie experienced while shooting Marvel’s Eternals. Just recently, the Oscar winner spoke on how her children were taken aback by her look for the ensemble film.
BEAUTY & FASHION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best TV Drama Of All Time

Most television programmers break shows into a small number of categories. These include, at least, sports, reality TV shows, soap operas, talk shows, comedies, news, cartoons, and dramas. Other major categories which once dominated ratings are gone. The leader among these was the Western. But “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza” are distant memories. Americans spend as many […]
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Scarlett Johansson Is Returning To The MCU After Lawsuit Drama, But Not How You’d Think

Marvel veteran Scarlett Johansson made headlines when she sued Disney for an alleged infringement of her film contract. After the case was settled, many fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe wondered if the actress would ever return to her iconic role as Black Widow. Now she’s actually rejoining Marvel for a top-secret project - but now in the way fans might think.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Funniest American Movie Of All Time

Among the most famous early American films were comedies. Early screen stars included Buster Keaton, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, Harold Lloyd, and at the top of the list genius Charlie Chaplin. The genre is so important that the American Film Institute has its own list of best comedies–“AFI’s 100 YEARS…100 LAUGHS the 100 funniest […]
MOVIES
Best Life

Lindsay Wagner Played The Bionic Woman. See Her Now at 72.

If you grew up in the '70s, you almost certainly remember Lindsay Wagner, the leading lady from the sci-fi television show The Six Million Dollar Man and its popular spin-off, The Bionic Woman. A pop culture icon, action hero, and sex symbol of her time, Wagner's star power was undeniable. She went on to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Role for her groundbreaking performance as Jaime Sommers, as well as two Golden Globe nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Today the actress is 72 years old and, after 50 years as a Hollywood actor, her career is still thriving. Read on to see the timeless beauty now!
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa Tests Positive for Covid After Dune Premiere, Impacting Aquaman 2 Filming

He may be pretty indestructible as DC's Aquaman, but Jason Momoa has proven he is only human after all, as he revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now in lockdown. The actor put out a message on his instagram stories confirming the rumors that began circulating last week, that he had contracted the virus sometime after appearing at the premiere of Dune, and a video of the message has since been shared numerous times on Tiktok by fan accounts. This means that Momoa's current work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will have been halted, putting the pressure on an already tight shooting schedule for the comic book sequel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sunny95.com

Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

When one thinks of holiday movies, the first thing that springs to mind is most likely Christmas. With new releases every year at both the box office and on streaming services, as well as all those classic favorites we know and love, there’s no shortage of Christmas movies to add to your watch list. But amid all that Yuletide cheer, Thanksgiving shouldn’t be forgotten—and there are quite a few movies that align with turkey day, many of which can be an enjoyable addition to seasonal traditions.
MOVIES

