There’s a lot on the line this week for Nelly Korda at the Pelican Women’s Championship, the penultimate event of the 2021 LPGA Tour season. The 23-year-old is in a close race with Jin Young Ko for Rolex Player of the Year honors, trailing 176-161 in points. Impressively, Korda has risen to the occasion, shooting a third-round 63 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., to grab a share of the 54-hole lead with Lexi Thompson at 16 under par entering Sunday’s final round. A win will earn Korda 30 points (Ko is also in the mix at nine under in a tied for 11th).

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO