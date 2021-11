Protests have erupted at a California high school after a student was photographed wearing a racist costume to school. FOX affiliate KETK reports that a student dressed up as a member of the Ku Klux Klan for Halloween as a “dare.” Making matters worse, the student was able to wear the costume for four periods and take pictures before being reprimanded by faculty members. Eventually, the costume was confiscated and the student’s parents were called to the school. Another FOX affiliate in California, KTVU, reported that the unnamed student was suspended for a “few days.”

PROTESTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO