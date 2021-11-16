ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-bookkeeper facing 28 felonies for allegedly embezzling $400K

By Jason Kotowski
 5 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former bookkeeper of a Bakersfield diesel engine repair company has been charged with 28 felonies after an accounting review found more than $400,000 missing, court documents say.

Mary Majors is accused of multiple counts of embezzlement and grand theft and is due in court Tuesday to be formally arraigned, according to court records.

The alleged embezzlement came to light in 2018 when the new owner of Tri County Services noticed discrepancies between the company’s financial records and bank statements, according to a court filing. He investigated and found an unauthorized check for $9,328 made out to Majors.

The owner hired a certified public accountant firm to review their accounts and Majors’ activity, the filing says.

The firm estimated the total loss at $403,565, according to the filing.

KGET

KGET

