AVON, Ind. — “Having a kiddo with down syndrome definitely brings on its own challenges,” said Avon mom Arin Sparger. One of the challenges Sparger worries about involves her 8-year-old daughter, Emma. What would happen if Emma, who has Down syndrome, was hurt or involved in some kind of emergency and Sparger or her husband weren’t there to help or were hurt themselves?

AVON, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO