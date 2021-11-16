ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah Democrats finish sexual harassment investigation against party leader

By Jason Nguyen
ABC4
ABC4
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255JRS_0cylv63600

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In April , the Utah Democratic Party launched an investigation into sexual harassment claims against a party leader. At the time, the party apologized for mishandling the claims dating back to 2017, and how it treated the woman involved.

It took several months, but the investigation into claims by several women against Rob Miller is complete.

Miller opens up about the investigation saying, “It is frustrating, but I do feel vindicated. I’m hoping it is over.”

In April, ABC4 asked Utah Democratic Party Communications Director Joshua Rush about the allegations and why they were allowed to continue?

Rush responded, “You’re right, I mean, this was a mistake on behalf of the party. We should have heard these women out in the first place. And this is our mea culpa, we want to move forward, and we want to get an investigation done, and we are going to do it right coming forward.”

Utah’s workplace COVID vaccine exemption bill becomes law

“I always said I would go through with the investigation,” Miller told ABC4, Tuesday.

Miller says he was investigated three times for the allegations.

In a statement, the Utah Democratic Party explains why officials can’t comment saying, “Due to the confidentiality clauses put forward by the Utah Democratic Party and signed by the complainants, we’re entirely unable to comment in any way on this matter.”

Miller says that’s because the complainants never testified or provided proof of their claims. Adding, “Every single time we got to that point where we could tell the story, where we could finish this, the same people who pushed it through stopped it cold and would not testify.”

READ NEXT : Rep. Chris Stewart announces reelection campaign

Miller says the latest investigation sent him to the hospital, he is currently undergoing therapy, but it’s brought him closer to his family.

“So how do I move on?” he says, “By knowing I’m innocent, and by holding my head high like I’ve tried to do throughout this process.”

Miller says he has no plans to be a part of the Utah Democratic Party moving forward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

The IUP Panel on the final redistricting maps

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox, (R) Utah has signed off on all the redistricting maps passed by the state legislature. Rep. Paul Ray, (R) Clearfield, and House Minority Leader Brian King, (D) Salt Lake City weigh in on the maps and the process as part of this week’s Inside Utah Politics Panel […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Demonstrators gather in SLC to protest Rittenhouse verdict

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Demonstrators gathered in Washington Square Park in protest of the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict on Sunday afternoon. The gathering was organized by a political group called the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). Marchers gathered around 1 p.m. to protest the acquittal of Rittenhouse just two days earlier. The Salt Lake […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Jason Perry on the 2022 midterm election

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The crucial 2022 midterm election is just around the corner and challengers are lining up to take on incumbents in Utah. Hinckley Institute of Politics Director Jason Perry joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to break down the local races and what to expect nationally.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Marchers seek justice for slain local DJ Gaby Ramos and missing POC

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Marchers gathered on Saturday to demand justice for Gaby Ramos, a Taylorsville radio DJ who was murdered by her boyfriend in October. The march, called “Don’t Forget Gaby Ramos,” aims to ensure authorities and media do not forget Ramos’ case. The march aims to raise awareness about the lack of media […]
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Party Leader#The Utah Democratic Party#Covid
ABC4

Utah health officials urging public to get booster shots

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – State health officials are hoping Utahns will take the opportunity to get a boost of protection against COVID-19 heading into the holiday season.  Adults 18 and older got a head start on the CDC’s announcement a day early as Governor Spencer Cox calls on all fully vaccinated adults in Utah to consider […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Gov. Cox unveils initiative to lower healthcare costs for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox told the media healthcare is too expensive and overall health isn’t improving Thursday afternoon. For the past nine months, the governor has been working on a plan to try and fix the healthcare system. On Thursday, Cox announced the launching of the Utah Sustainable Health Collaborative. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in SLC County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – This Thanksgiving holiday, families and individuals who may be struggling to put food on the table can pick up a free meal next Thursday. The Salt Lake County Mayor’s Office has announced a list of places throughout the county that will offer free holiday meals for pickup. Locations include […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
ABC4

Report: Utah high school graduations on the rise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah State Board of Education released its four-year graduation report detailing the state’s high school graduation and dropout rate. Figures for 2021 show Utah’s high school graduation rate for the year at 88.1%. The percentage is roughly the same as 2020 at 88.2%, according to the report. However, there were […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

3K+
Followers
973
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy