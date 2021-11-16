ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Brilliant Minds Like Jeff Bezos Embrace the Simple Rule of Scope – Inc.

 6 days ago

It’s not as easy as it looks. Everyone wants to do great work, but not many understand what it takes to do great work. It’s just one reason why, while good ideas are a dime a dozen, people and companies that can execute on good ideas are few and far...

Related
TheStreet

Jeff Bezos Likely Wouldn't Pay Any Taxes For John Lewis Donation

Amazon (AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos has pledged a $100 million donation to the Obama Foundation. The donation is meant to honor the civil rights leader John Lewis, and comes on heels of similar gifts from Bezos of $96.2 million to a series of groups fighting homelessness across the country and, also today, a $166 million donation to NYU Langone Medical Center.
HOMELESS
Sharee B.

Amazon Employee Contacts Billionaire Bezos for Lapse in Pay

A Struggling Mom Reached Out in Desperation with Surprising Results. An Oklahoma woman by the name of Tara Jones was recently out on maternity leave when she began encountering shortages in her paychecks. Instead of letting herself go without the money needed to feed her newborn child, she decided to take matters into her own hands.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
enplugged.com

With 1 Emoji, Elon Musk Gave Jeff Bezos Exactly What He Wanted–and What Every Founder Needs – Inc.

Recently on Twitter and amid the battle of billionaires, Jeff Bezos posted an inspirational tweet of a picture of a newspaper from 1999 stating that Amazon was doomed to failure, along with the caption, “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. …” To that, Elon Musk replied with one simple emoji that is far more powerful than Bezos’s three-sentence statement: a second-place medal.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Jeff Bezos, The Wheel of Time and the futility of throwing cash at the telly

When it comes to making TV, can you have too much money? It is one of the defining questions of the era, which is surprising. A superabundance of resources has not traditionally been a problem for producers. Outside of Renaissance Florence, Saudi Arabia and Salt Bae’s restaurants, it has not traditionally been a problem for many artists, but especially not in an art form that has always been about make do and mend.This is particularly true in Britain, where low-budget TV is the prevailing aesthetic and it is a badge of pride to have sets that wobble and props that appear...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Jeff Bezos Makes ‘Out There’ Prediction About Humanity’s Future

Billionaire Jeff Bezos doesn’t see us lasting much longer on earth. Speaking at the Ignatius Forum in Washington, DC this week, Bezos provided his vision for where humanity is headed. He claimed earth might one day become a vacation destination, just like our national parks. All manufacturing would be in outer space, with workers permitted occasional visits to the surface. Yes, humans will be born in space and then visit, “The way you visit Yellowstone National Park.” Bezos dreams of floating space cities that contain rivers, forests and wildlife, he said during his panel discussion, the Independent reported. “Over centuries, many people will be born in space, it will be their first home,” said the Amazon entrepreneur. “They will be born on these colonies, live on these colonies, then they’ll visit Earth the way you would visit, you know, Yellowstone National Park.” He added that the floating cities of the future are more likely than colonizing distant planets, a subtle dig at Elon Musk’s predictions of Mars. Bezos didn’t indicate whether Amazon would deliver to the floating cities.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerpoint
enplugged.com

Jeff Bezos To Step Down As Amazon's CEO – NPR

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos delivers the keynote address at the Air Force Association’s Annual Air in 2018. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos delivers the keynote address at the Air Force Association’s Annual Air in 2018. Updated at 8:28 p.m. ET. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos...
BUSINESS
94.3 Lite FM

FACT CHECK: Did Jeff Bezos Visit a Business in Fishkill?

A rumor has been circulating online that the former CEO of Amazon was spotted looking to a buy a facility off of Rte 9 in Fishkill. Here's what we know. Was Jeff Bezos visiting the Hudson Valley this past weekend? That was a rumor that was spreading all over local community group Facebook pages centered around the Hudson Valley.
FISHKILL, NY
Vice

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Have Completely Lost It on Twitter

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, the number one and number two most wealthy humans on the planet, have had a hell of a 24 hours online. Bezos, the Amazon founder whose net worth is around $200 billion, implied that he would personally throw actor Leonardo DiCaprio off a cliff in a tweet. He was responding to a video from the LACMA Art+Film Gala where Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez (the “alive girl”) is talking attentively to DiCaprio with Bezos shuffling his feet awkwardly next to them.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vanity Fair

Jeff Bezos Donates $500K, Roomful of Celebrities Wonders Why Not More

Jeff Bezos is a rich man. The second richest, that is. It’s an insane thing to be second for when you think about it, but someone has got to do it. Now he’s been attending a charitable gala here and there—‘tis the season—and he keeps making headlines at these functions. One for a fun interaction between himself; his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez; and fellow known quantity Leonardo DiCaprio. And now, at the Baby2Baby gala, for donating pennies on his dollar.
CHARITIES
TMZ.com

Jeff Bezos Says Humans Will Inhabit Space, Earth Will Be Vacation Destination

Jeff Bezos is a super-smart guy, so you just can't dismiss what he says out of hand, but this one is mind-bending. Bezos thinks planet earth is going to be more like Disneyland in the future rather than home base. In other words, he doesn't think people are going to be inhabiting the planet full time ... rather it will become more like a vacation destination.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
star967.net

Jeff Bezos Donates $100M To The Obama Presidential Foundation

The founder of Amazon is making a 100-million-dollar donation to the Obama Presidential Foundation. Jeff Bezos goes on record for making the largest individual contribution ever to the foundation. He wants the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center on Chicago’s South Side to be named after late Georgia Congressman John Lewis.
CHICAGO, IL
luxurylaunches.com

Double centibillionaire Jeff Bezos was groaned at a star-studded charity dinner for donating just $500,000.

The world’s wealthiest person Jeff Bezos attended the glittering Baby2Baby 10th anniversary gala in West Hollywood on Saturday night with his partner Lauren Sánchez. The man, whose net worth is a startling $177 billion, attended the event looking dapper in a tuxedo with his glamorous partner, who also made hearts go aflutter in a black ruched gown. The following sentence should be on the lines of- The man and woman who dressed to the T to attend a fundraiser, who have more money than we can spend in a lifetime, made a substantial donation.
CHARITIES

