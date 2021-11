Faculty from three GW schools launched an online curriculum on substance use disorders to train health care professionals and any member of the University community. The curriculum, which is composed of four modules on topics like the neurobiology and stigma behind substance use disorders, launched late last month in honor of Substance Abuse Prevention month. Reamer Bushardt, the senior associate dean for health sciences at the School of Medicine and Health Sciences and one of the project’s creators, said Project RESULT – which stands for “rethink substance use disorder practitioner learning and teaching,” according to its website — will help GW become a leader in training health professionals to diagnose and screen for substance use disorders.

