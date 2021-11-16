ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ward County, ND

Two Ward County correctional officers named Employees of the Quarter

By Keminni Amanor
 5 days ago

Two female correctional officers were awarded as Employees of the Quarter.

The Ward County Detention Center recognized Sherri Richard and Kylie Crowder for going the extra mile.

Richards has been at the juvenile correction center for the last three years.

“I work with the children, I am a juvenile correction officer and I would say because of my age, I’m more of the mother type when they meet and see me,” she said.

Richards explained she tries to inspire the kids and “let them know it is not the end of the road and we don’t want to go over to the big side.”

Crowder joined the Ward County team 10 months ago from Watford City.

She is part of a federal transport team and training of new officers.

“I do quite a bit, I’m part of the federal transport team so I help with US Marshall transport throughout the town to the doctors,” she said.

Crowder also helps with training new officers and keeping the security and safety of the facility intact.

Both officers say they are excited about the honor and look forward to better times on the corrections team.

