Partnerships helps families in need ahead of Thanksgiving

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Thanksgiving is next week, and with more than one million New Yorkers relying on food pantries, communities are trying to help families in need.



A partnership between the Hunts Point Produce Market and The Campaign Against Hunger is bringing a “Week of Giving” to a different borough every day this week.

At the nonprofit’s main warehouse in East New York, fresh fruits and vegetables were getting packed into green reusable bags, as many communities still need help putting food on the table during this pandemic.

Dr. Melony Samuels is the executive director and founder of The Campaign Against Hunger.

“Food insecurity has plagued the Black and Brown community for years, so it’s like a double whammy,” she said.

On Tuesday alone, 2,000 families received one of the bags full of nourishing items.

“Families are in need and even now when the shelves are getting empty, food costs are going up,” Samuels added.

The nonprofit’s partnership with the Hunts Point Produce Market makes it possible to get healthy food into homes that need it the most according to Phillip Grant, the market’s CEO.

“We’re here to help, and we’re looking forward to having every family go home to a Thanksgiving meal,” Grant said.

With a little but of everything— including sweet potatoes, oranges and cranberries — community partners, like Pastor Maya Jones, were lined up outside ready to deliver.

“It makes me feel happy knowing that the hard work that my son and myself are doing is helping communities,” Jones said.

The Campaign Against Hunger serves 14,000 families per week.

