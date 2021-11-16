ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Partnerships helps families in need ahead of Thanksgiving

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFqMH_0cylsj1100

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Thanksgiving is next week, and with more than one million New Yorkers relying on food pantries, communities are trying to help families in need.

A partnership between the Hunts Point Produce Market and The Campaign Against Hunger is bringing a “Week of Giving” to a different borough every day this week.

At the nonprofit’s main warehouse in East New York, fresh fruits and vegetables were getting packed into green reusable bags, as many communities still need help putting food on the table during this pandemic.

Dr. Melony Samuels is the executive director and founder of The Campaign Against Hunger.

“Food insecurity has plagued the Black and Brown community for years, so it’s like a double whammy,” she said.

On Tuesday alone, 2,000 families received one of the bags full of nourishing items.

“Families are in need and even now when the shelves are getting empty, food costs are going up,” Samuels added.

The nonprofit’s partnership with the Hunts Point Produce Market makes it possible to get healthy food into homes that need it the most according to Phillip Grant, the market’s CEO.

“We’re here to help, and we’re looking forward to having every family go home to a Thanksgiving meal,” Grant said.

With a little but of everything— including sweet potatoes, oranges and cranberries — community partners, like Pastor Maya Jones, were lined up outside ready to deliver.

“It makes me feel happy knowing that the hard work that my son and myself are doing is helping communities,” Jones said.

The Campaign Against Hunger serves 14,000 families per week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Bronx organization feeds thousands with Robin Hood

Unemployment is high and food pantries are closing in record numbers. One organization is stepping up and helping feed thousands of families across New York City. It’s called POTS, which stands for Part of the Solution, a nonprofit helping families with not just food, but healthcare and job placement.  Robin Hood’s CEO Rich Buery Jr. said it’s places […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

See it: Alpacas on the loose in Massachusetts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — It’s not every day that you spot a herd of alpacas roaming the streets. Witness Shawn Smith shared video of about a half-dozen alpacas that got loose in West Springfield, Massachusetts early Sunday morning. The herd was seen roaming on 434 Memorial Avenue near an Audi dealership. Good Samaritans stepped […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PIX11

How to talk to young kids about getting the COVID vaccine

The White House says that 2.6 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten their first shot of the COVID vaccine so far. That’s about 10% of American kids in that age group. In general, kids probably don’t look forward to getting shots, and they’ve already heard a lot about the COVID vaccine. They probably […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Society
PIX11

Dublin House celebrates 100th birthday

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — It’s not east to stay in business for 100 years, let alone to keep operating on the Upper West Side, but Dublin House celebrated its 100th birthday on Sunday. Dublin House started in 1921 as a speakeasy on 79th Street near Broadway. In 1933, they were officially able to serve […]
UPPER WEST SIDE, NY
PIX11

Haitian community celebrates heritage with Brooklyn subway renaming

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn – The Haitian community in Brooklyn celebrated on Thursday now that the Newkirk Avenue subway station officially has a new addition to its name honoring their heritage. The subway station, which houses the Nos. 2 and 5 trains, is now named Newkirk Avenue – Little Haiti. With a big smile waving the Haitian […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — As the holiday season quickly approaches, New York continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to state data released Saturday. Nearly 6,100 people per day are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York. That’s up 22% from roughly 5,000 for the seven days through Nov. 11. It’s also […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Food Pantries#Food Insecurity#Weather#Charity#New Yorkers
PIX11

Bronx LGBTQ center provides safe haven for transgender people in need

NEW YORK — Saturday will mark Transgender Day of Rememberance, which honors the memory of those murdered in acts of anti-transgender violence. Destination Tomorrow, an LGBTQ center in the Bronx, will hold a vigil and march Friday evening. The organization’s founder and executive director, Sean Ebony Coleman, said his goal when he created Destination Tomorrow […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

50th Soul Train Awards at Harlem’s Apollo

HARLEM, Manhattan — For the first time, the Soul Train Awards were held at the Apollo Theater in Harlem on Saturday night. Thousands of people lined up at the famed theater to see the taping of the show’s 50th anniversary. Many dressed up in sequins and sparkles for the special event. Attendee Chimene Montgomery told […]
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
PIX11

Manhattan Van Gogh exhibit benefits Toys for Tots

With the holiday season days away, there’s an exhibit in Lower Manhattan that pays homage to Vincent Van Gogh while giving back to children in need.  Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most recognizable artists in the history of the art world. Throughout the holiday season, visitors will become immersed in one of North America’s most popular […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Pickle chips and a fixed fridge: See how Monica is making it happen this week

In October, the Washington Houses community fridge was vandalized. Community leaders said the electrical cord was cut. Thanks to the community coming together and help from the Gotham Food Pantry, the fridge was repaired and is now full of food again.   Harlem Baking Company and Big Dipper Caramel saw PIX11’s story about the fridge and they are […]
RESTAURANTS
PIX11

NJ Starbucks worker tests positive for hepatitis A; county offers vaccine clinic

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — County officials in New Jersey launched a two-day hepatitis A vaccine clinic this week after a Starbucks worker tested positive for the disease, potentially exposing thousands of customers. Camden County Health Department officials said the employee works at the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township.  The Health Department […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Are robots taking away jobs? Expert weighs in

NEW YORK — The Bureau of Labor Statistics says there are 10.4 million jobs available across the United States, but many people are taking them. Some employers are raising wages to entice potential employees, however, that’s often not enough. As the U.S. faces a labor shortage, some are wondering if robots could be the answer. […]
TECHNOLOGY
PIX11

Hochul wants workers back in NYC offices

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul wants workers back in the office as part of her vision to “unlock New York’s incredible potential.” “Offices are still too empty and too many workers are at home — that has an impact on our economy and ripples across the entire city,” Hochul tweeted Thursday. “I’m putting a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy