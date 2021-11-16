ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, IL

Gallatin County convenience store sells winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uYk4T_0cyls5zK00

CHICAGO (WEHT) – A convenience store in Gallatin County has sold the winning Lucky Day Lotto jackpot ticket worth $800,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown, and matched all five numbers in the November 14, midday drawing. The convenience store owner, Billy Millikan, says he knows the owner of the winning ticket.

“Tickets should be checked carefully”: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Evansville

“The winner came into the store Monday morning, picked up a claim form and then told one of the checkout ladies that he hit the jackpot,” said Millikan. “He’s been playing Lucky Day Lotto for a while now, and we’re all ecstatic that his Lotto numbers hit.”

Although the store owner would not disclose the winner’s name, Millikan said he’s been a loyal customer for many years.

“He’s been coming to my store as long as I’ve owned the store, which is nearly nine years,” added Millikan. “When we initially found out he won, I think my staff and I were even more excited about his sudden windfall than he was! It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

The Shawnee Quick Mart will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. For Millikan, that means a bonus of $80,000 for selling the winning ticket.

This is also a win for Shawnee Quick Mart for selling the winning ticket, as the retailer will receive a selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount. For Millikan, that means a bonus of $8,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Less than three months ago, the convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket. Millikan said this time around, he plans to “pay bills with the selling bonus.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

