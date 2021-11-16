Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start Tuesday

Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start Tuesday in Winnipeg, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. After starting the season a perfect 4-0-0, Binnington has struggled to the tune of a 1-2-1 record over his last four. However, his recent turn of fortune is probably a little misleading given he's still posted a very tidy .930 save percentage and 2.28 GAA during that span. The Jets, meanwhile, are 6-2-2 over their last 10 and sit ninth in the NHL with 36 goals for.
Comments / 0