NHL

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to start Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Bobrovsky will protect the home goal Tuesday versus the Islanders. Bobrovsky has...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Panthers vs. Penguins preview: Bobrovsky’s back

Tonight, the Florida Panthers will be taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins. This is a big game for them, as they will be looking to avoid their third straight loss. The Panthers are certainly happy heading into the contest, though, as goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky is back and will be starting. He has been absolutely spectacular so far this season. In seven games, he has a 6-0-0 record, 1.72 GAA and .948 SV%. This is the elite kind of goaltending that led the Panthers to sign him in the first place.
NHL
dailyeasternnews.com

Panthers to open regular season Tuesday

After playing an exhibition last week, the Eastern women’s basketball team will open the regular season Tuesday at home. The Panthers will host Lindenwood at 6 p.m. from Lantz Arena. These two teams played in 2019, with the Panthers winning 88-66. It was the first-ever meeting between the programs. Both...
BASKETBALL
Sergei Bobrovsky
The Hockey Writers

Panthers’ Start to Season Among Best in NHL History

The 9-0-1 Florida Panthers and 8-0-0 Carolina Hurricanes met in Sunrise on Saturday in a historic contest. It was the first time in NHL history that two teams with season-opening point streaks of at least nine games played each other. A win for the Hurricanes would make them just the third team ever to start an NHL season with 10 straight wins. A win for the Panthers would tie them with two other teams for the most points (21) in the first 11 games of an NHL season.
NHL
floridahockeynow.com

Panthers Pregame: Eetu Luostarinen off to a strong start

When the Florida Panthers found out Sasha Barkov wasn’t going to be able to play Saturday night, coach Andrew brunette did not hesitate in promoting Eetu Luostarinen to center the team’s top line. Had this happened in a game last season, it would be hard to imagine Luostarinen getting the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' P.J. Walker: Unlikely to start Sunday

Walker isn't expected to start Sunday's contest against the Patriots with Sam Darnold (shoulder) available, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Walker was in line to start if Darnold remained in the concussion protocol, but the latter gained clearance from an independent neurologist Saturday. Darnold still was questionable due to a right shoulder injury, but following pregame warmups he's been given the thumbs up for game action. Walker thus will be on hand in the event Darnold is unable to stay on the field, and David Newton of ESPN.com suggests that Walker could be the Panthers' preferred option in the event the team needs to attempt a Hail Mary at the end of a half.
NFL
Rock Hill Herald

Carolina Panthers lose their starting center for the season

An MRI revealed Sunday evening that Matt Paradis tore his ACL in Sunday’s 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said. He will miss the rest of the regular season. Panthers coach Matt Rhule confirmed the news on Monday. Paradis suffered in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Bennett: Game-time call Tuesday

Bennett (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash with the Devils. Per the NHL media site, Bennett has been activated off injured reserve. Bennett missed the team's previous four contests due to his upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old winger racked up seven points in his last eight contests, including two power-play points. If Bennett plays, it figures to be in a second-line role, which could push Anton Lundell to the bottom six.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' John Gibson: Starting Tuesday

Gibson will protect the road goal Tuesday versus the Canucks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports. Gibson has impressed with a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage through nine games. The 28-year-old looks to be back on track after three rough seasons, so he should continue to hold the No. 1 job in net for the Ducks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Mason Marchment: Out Tuesday

Marchment (upper body) was placed on injured reserve and will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Devils, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Marchment suffered an injury in Monday's loss to the Rangers and is clearly still feeling the effects. His placement on injured reserve will hold him out for the next three games, so he'll be out at least until Nov. 16 against the Islanders. The 26-year-old has seven points in 10 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting Tuesday

Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start Tuesday in Winnipeg, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. After starting the season a perfect 4-0-0, Binnington has struggled to the tune of a 1-2-1 record over his last four. However, his recent turn of fortune is probably a little misleading given he's still posted a very tidy .930 save percentage and 2.28 GAA during that span. The Jets, meanwhile, are 6-2-2 over their last 10 and sit ninth in the NHL with 36 goals for.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Sets franchise record

Barkov scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to New Jersey. Barkov became Florida's all-time goal-scoring leader when he trailed a 2-on-1 rush early in the second period and cleaned up a loose puck in front for career goal No. 189. It extended Barkov's point streak to seven games (six goals, three assists).
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Sam Darnold: Looks in line for start

Darnold (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to start, barring any setbacks in pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Darnold cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol Saturday, but the Panthers still want to ensure the right shoulder injury he picked up...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers Have A New Starting QB In Week 10

The Carolina Panthers made major headlines Thursday by bringing Cam Newton home. He signed a deal that could pay him up to $10 million, proving they brought him in to be the starter. And the Panthers do indeed have a new starter in place of the injured Sam Darnold for...
NFL
High Point University Athletics

Panthers Host Shenandoah on Tuesday In The Qubein Center on Opening Night For College Basketball

Tuesday, Nov. 9 -- VS Shenandoah (Qubein Center) 8:00 PM on ESPN+. Live Stats | Watch | High Point Hoops Media Guide 2021-22 | Game Notes. The High Point University men's basketball team will play its first regular-season home game in the Qubein Center on the opening night of college basketball Tuesday, November 9th against Shenandoah. The Panthers welcome the Hornets after hosting an exhibition match-up against Mount Olive last week in front of a passionate, capacity crowd. The game against Shenandoah is slated for 8:00 PM and will start following the conclusion of the women's game against Elon.
HIGH POINT, NC
Carolina Panthers

Panthers place two starting linemen on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers put a pair of starting offensive linemen on injured reserve Monday, and waived two more players in a busy day of transactions. The team placed left tackle Cameron Erving and center Matt Paradis on injured reserve. Erving suffered a calf injury in Sunday's loss to the...
NFL
GoColumbialions.com

Lions Set to Battle Fordham in the Bronx Tuesday

NEW YORK - The Columbia men's basketball team will open up the 2021-22 campaign this Tuesday, November 9, at Fordhham. Tip-off is set for approximately 8 p.m. and is the second game of a doubleheader featuring the Rams' women's team. Fans can watch the game live on the ESPN+. OPENING...
COLUMBIA, NJ
hotnewhiphop.com

Cam Newton Set To Meet With The Panthers

In the eyes of many NFL fans, Cam Newton was done dirty by the Carolina Panthers. After going through some injury issues, the team eventually decided to let go of Newton was the former first overall draft pick. He is a player who led the team to a Super Bowl, however, they felt like he couldn't help the team anymore.
NFL

