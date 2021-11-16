Armored vehicle robbed in Kokomo, police ask for public’s help

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo released pictures of a car that a man used to get away from an armed robbery of an armored vehicle.

Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street on a reported armed robbery.

KPD says that an armored truck was stopped at a building, as an ATM inside was serviced.

During that time, a man wearing a camouflaged hood, black face mask and dark clothes entered the armored truck.

While holding the driver at gunpoint, the man grabbed cash from the truck. He then fled in a maroon or red 2013-2018 Cadillac XTS as pictured below.

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Captain Bruce D. Rood at (765) 456-7332, brood@cityofkokomo.org , or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.

You can also submit your information anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

