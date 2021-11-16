Armored vehicle robbed in Kokomo, police ask for public’s help
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo released pictures of a car that a man used to get away from an armed robbery of an armored vehicle.
Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the 2200 block of West Jefferson Street on a reported armed robbery.
KPD says that an armored truck was stopped at a building, as an ATM inside was serviced.
During that time, a man wearing a camouflaged hood, black face mask and dark clothes entered the armored truck.
While holding the driver at gunpoint, the man grabbed cash from the truck. He then fled in a maroon or red 2013-2018 Cadillac XTS as pictured below.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Captain Bruce D. Rood at (765) 456-7332, brood@cityofkokomo.org , or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.
You can also submit your information anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0