Bath Township, MI

‘We just really want answers’: 3 years after Lansing hunter’s death, family seeks closure

By Tony Garcia
 5 days ago

BATH TWP, Mich. — Three years later to the day, the family of a man killed in a homicide is seeking closure.
On Nov. 16, 2018, Chong Yang was shot and killed while hunting in Bath Township. More than 1,000 days later, the killer is still unknown. That’s why Tuesday morning, the family, Bath Township Police and the FBI put out another call to action to make sure people know they’re not giving up.

“His 14 grandchildren, 9 kids and my mom, we deserve answers to who took my fathers’ life,” said Yang’s daughter, Ger.

Bath Township Police has been searching for these answers since the evening Yang was found.

“I’ve been working on this case for three years,” said Bryan Miller, the lead investigator for Bath Township Police.”Our biggest reason here is to give the family closure. “

The FBI got involved in the investigation earlier this year in February.

“We’ve conducted a host of investigative interviews, provided technical expertise and forensic analysis and leveraged our partnerships with local, state and federal authorities both in and outside of Michigan,” said FBI agent David Porter.

Officials say tips were frequent at first, but as time passed, they slowed significantly. That’s why they put out the call to action Tuesday saying no tip is too small to call in.

“Oftentimes in investigations like this it’s the slightest detail that when considered with other information can break the case,” Porter said.

Tuesday morning, as Yang’s widow stood holding his picture, wiping her tears and staring into the wooded area where her husband’s body was found, her family gathered around her, consoling one another in a time of year that means so much to them, in a place that no longer feels the same.

“It’s our Hmong new year … that’s something that’s very important to us,” Ger said. “So to not be able to do anything like that with my dad … now I don’t see Lansing as my home, my get away from my life anymore because he’s not here.”

The Yangs have put out $20,000 for whoever helps catch the person responsible. If you have a tip, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers, at 517-483-STOP

