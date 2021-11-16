Parents of 21-year-old killed in Westminster street-racing crash calling for change

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The grieving parents of the 21-year-old woman killed in a crash Sunday night in Westminster are calling for change after learning their daughter died because of street racers.

Heather and Rodney Williams saw for the first time Tuesday the men police say are responsible for the death of their daughter, Annika.

They attended a hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse where a judge set the bonds of Adrian Lau, 20, and Shimpson Huynh, 30, at $100,000 cash. The two appeared by video, the Williams family said.

"There's no flowers or cards or food or anything that can bring her back. Nothing. Nothing is going to bring her back," Heather said. "We're broken. ... No family should have to bury a child."

Investigators say Lau and Huynh, the latter a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps., were racing each other on Sheridan Boulevard about 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Huynh crashed into Annika, the investigation revealed, as she turned left on West 105th Avenue. Her rescue dog, Alfie, also died in the crash.

In court documents Denver7 obtained, Huynh admits he wasn't looking at his speedometer and didn't have time to brake.

"She's 21 years old, and that's the end. That's that. She'll forever be 21, and we'll never see her future. She had a bright future," Heather said.

Annika was a senior at CU Boulder, studying integrative physiology. She wanted to go to grad school to become a physical therapist.

"I just want the community to know what a beautiful soul she was and how senseless this was. This behavior needs to stop," Rodney said.

Annika's parents say they've now made it their mission to make sure this never happens again and that she's never forgotten.

They're calling on state lawmakers to pass stricter laws so people think twice before racing each other on the streets.

"We need to stop this senseless street racing. There's got to be a way to stop it. We cannot let this go on. We cannot put another family through this," Heather said.

Lau and Huynh are due in court again on Nov. 22. They're each charged with vehicular homicide - reckless driving.