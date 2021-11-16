ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holston Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to Johnson City mother & son

By Kelly Grosfield, Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City mother and her son received an incredible gift Saturday morning thanks to the community pitching in – a new home.

Holston Habitat for Humanity has officially dedicated its 310th home since being founded in 1985.

PREVIOUS: Habitat for Humanity volunteers add finishing touches to home built for single mother

The new single-family home in downtown Johnson City is the new home of Sarah Ramirez and her son Tyrese.

Sarah, alongside a number of volunteers, put in more than 2,000 construction hours toward building the home.

She says this process has been a blessing for her.

“Opportunities for whoever would like to have a home, this is the way to go through it,” Sarah Ramirez said. “This was exactly what I was looking for, so I’m very excited.”

Sarah bought the home through Holston Habitat’s homeownership program. The program offers assistance to families with limited finances and housing needs.

“When somebody enters our program and they can be offered a hand up and not a handout, with a 0% interest affordable mortgage, that gives them stability so that they can succeed, thrive, and flourish from this very house,” said Laura Kelly, Director of Holston Habitat for Humanity.

