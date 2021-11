MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Pardon me for being so direct, but this has to be said - City Councilman Edmund Ford Sr. is a public embarrassment. His behavior on the council is crude and callous, quite frankly. And with all due respect, the voters of District 6 made a mistake by returning him to that council seat. And his council colleagues are even more to blame for failing to admonish Ford for his most recent acts of bullying people who come before the council.

