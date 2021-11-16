ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize promising COVID-19 pill

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lprgO_0cylrcs900

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday it is asking U.S. regulators to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch of the promising therapy in the coming weeks.

The company’s filing comes as new infections are rising once again, driven mainly by hot spots in states where colder weather is driving more Americans indoors.

It is one of a handful of pills that have recently been shown to significantly cut hospitalizations and deaths among people infected with COVID-19. If authorized by the Food and Drug Administration it could be a major step toward managing the pandemic and returning to normal, offering an easy, effective way for patients people to treat themselves at home.

Nurse tells why she’s refusing COVID shot, not letting her kids get it either

“We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the U.S. FDA on its review of our application,” said Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s CEO, in a statement.

All FDA authorized treatments against COVID-19 require an IV or injection given by a health professional at a hospital or clinic.

FDA regulators will scrutinize company data on the safety and effectiveness of the drug, which will be sold as Paxlovid, before making a decision.

The FDA is holding a public meeting later this month where outside experts will scrutinize a competing drug from Merck, before voting on whether to recommend approval. The FDA isn’t required to convene such meetings and it’s not yet known whether Pfizer’s drug will undergo a similar public review.

Some experts predict various COVID-19 therapies eventually will be prescribed in combination to better protect against the worst effects of the virus.

Several smaller drugmakers are also expected to seek authorization for their own antiviral pills in coming months.

Pfizer reported earlier this month that its pill cut hospitalizations and deaths by 89% among high-risk adults who had early symptoms of COVID-19. The company studied its pill in people who were unvaccinated and faced the worst risks from the virus due to age or health problems, such as obesity. If authorized, the FDA will have to weigh making the pill available for vaccinated people dealing with breakthrough infections.

For best results, patients need to start taking the pills within three days of symptoms, underscoring the need for speedy testing and diagnosis. That could be a challenge if another COVID-19 surge leads to testing delays and shortages seen last winter.

Pfizer’s drug is part of a decades-old family of antiviral drugs known as protease inhibitors, which revolutionized the treatment of HIV and hepatitis C. The drugs block a key enzyme which viruses need to multiply in the human body. That’s different than the Merck pill, which causes tiny mutations in the coronavirus until the point that it can’t reproduce itself.

On Tuesday, Pfizer signed a deal a with U.N.-backed group to allow generic drugmakers to produce low-cost versions of the drug for use in 95 countries, a move that could make the treatment available in more than half of the world’s population.

The U.S. has approved one other antiviral drug for COVID-19, remdesivir, and authorized three antibody therapies that help the immune system fight the virus. But they usually have to be given via time-consuming infusions at hospitals or clinics, and limited supplies were strained by the last surge of the delta variant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WDVM 25

FDA & CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
DOTHAN, AL
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Which COVID-19 booster should you get?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. You may be eligible for a COVID-19 booster without even knowing it. Many people who got Moderna or Pfizer's vaccine can get one six months after their second dose, if they're eligible because they either have one of the many qualifying health conditions or are at risk because of their work, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients are eligible two months after their vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Drugs#Ap#Americans#Covid#The U S Fda#Paxlovid#Merck
CNET

Moderna requests authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine booster for all adults. What to know

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Moderna on Wednesday asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of its COVID-19 booster shot for all adults. More states continue broadening the guidelines for who's eligible to get a booster dose. That means you might already be eligible to get an extra dose of the Moderna vaccine -- or another vaccine brand -- to further protect yourself. We'll walk you through who meets the guidelines for receiving the Moderna booster dose and when you can get it. We'll also explain mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids

Canada’s health regulator approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on Friday.Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11. And as in the U.S., the doses will be just a third of the amount given to teens and adults. But Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization has suggested that the country's provinces, which administer health care in the country, offer the two doses at least eight weeks apart.In the U.S. 5- to 11-year-olds receive two low doses, three weeks apart, the same schedule as everyone else in the U.S. Canada had problems getting vaccines into the country early...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US approves drug to improve growth in children with dwarfism

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for the first time a drug to improve growth in children with the most common type of dwarfism.  The European Commission authorized the drug to treat still-growing children older than two years in late August this year.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Could oral antiviral pills be a game-changer for COVID-19? An infectious disease physician explains why these options are badly needed

Nearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear that we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease. Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital. An advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration plans to review the data supporting molnupiravir – a pill made by Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics – on Nov. 30, 2021. And in early November, Pfizer released preliminary results for its antiviral pill, Paxlovid, another potentially promising tool for COVID-19 treatment. On Nov....
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for children 5 to 11 years of age

Shares of Pfizer Inc. rose 2.1% and of Germany-based partner BioNTech SE climbed 4.2% in morning trading Friday, after Health Canada authorized use of the companies' COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to 11 years old. That's the first vaccine authorized in Canada for that age group. The companies' vaccine has been authorized for children 12 to 15 years old since May and for people at least 16 years old since December. The news comes on the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration OK'd the use of COVID-19 booster shots for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Inc. COVID-19 vaccines for all adults. Pfizer's stock has gained 7.6% over the past three months while BioNTech shares have shed 14.0%, and the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.9%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy