Health

Genetic risk for schizophrenia is associated with altered visually-induced gamma band activity: evidence from a population sample stratified polygenic risk

By S. I. Dimitriadis
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGamma oscillations (30"“90"‰Hz) have been proposed as a signature of cortical visual information processing, particularly the balance between excitation and inhibition, and as a biomarker of neuropsychiatric diseases. Magnetoencephalography (MEG) provides highly reliable visual-induced gamma oscillation estimates, both at sensor and source level. Recent studies have reported a deficit of visual...

Association between magnetic field exposure and miscarriage risk is not supported by the data

Arising from: D-K. Li et al.; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-16623-8 (2017). In "Exposure to Magnetic Field Non-Ionizing Radiation and the Risk of Miscarriage: A Prospective Cohort Study", De-Kun Li and colleagues purport to find strong association between Magnetic Field (MF) exposure and prevalence of miscarriage in women with "high" MF exposure. From a large sample of women (n = 913), MF exposure was passively measured for 24 h, and the 99th percentile of those individual scores was treated as each woman's 'exposure index'. Within the indexes, any score over 2.5 milligauss (mG) was classified as "high" exposure, a cut-off reported as the 25th percentile of the MF indices. The experimenters then atrophied the groups, removing participants who did not deem their recorded day to be 'typical' of their usual exposure. With just over half the subjects eliminated after self-reporting atypical recording days (n = 453), a comparison between low and high exposure groups (< 2.5 mG vs \(\ge\) 2.5 mG) suggested an increase in miscarriage rate in the high exposure group, but-crucially-no dose-response effect was found. From this, the authors concluded there was a strong association between MF exposure and miscarriage risk, a finding that was widely publicised. While we commend the authors for their commitment to investigating such effects, our opinion is that this work exemplifies a number of deeply unsound methodological choices that nullify its strong conclusion, which we will elucidate here, with subsequent discussion on how such missteps can be avoided by all researchers.
Associations between patterns in comorbid diagnostic trajectories of individuals with schizophrenia and etiological factors

GonÃ§alo Espregueira ThemudoÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5019-94391,2,. Schizophrenia is a heterogeneous disorder, exhibiting variability in presentation and outcomes that complicate treatment and recovery. To explore this heterogeneity, we leverage the comprehensive Danish health registries to conduct a prospective, longitudinal study from birth of 5432 individuals who would ultimately be diagnosed with schizophrenia, building individual trajectories that represent sequences of comorbid diagnoses, and describing patterns in the individual-level variability. We show that psychiatric comorbidity is prevalent among individuals with schizophrenia (82%) and multi-morbidity occur more frequently in specific, time-ordered pairs. Three latent factors capture 79% of variation in longitudinal comorbidity and broadly relate to the number of co-occurring diagnoses, the presence of child versus adult comorbidities and substance abuse. Clustering of the factor scores revealed five stable clusters of individuals, associated with specific risk factors and outcomes. The presentation and course of schizophrenia may be associated with heterogeneity in etiological factors including family history of mental disorders.
Discordant associations of educational attainment with ASD and ADHD implicate a polygenic form of pleiotropy

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) are complex co-occurring neurodevelopmental conditions. Their genetic architectures reveal striking similarities but also differences, including strong, discordant polygenic associations with educational attainment (EA). To study genetic mechanisms that present as ASD-related positive and ADHD-related negative genetic correlations with EA, we carry out multivariable regression analyses using genome-wide summary statistics (N"‰="‰10,610"“766,345). Our results show that EA-related genetic variation is shared across ASD and ADHD architectures, involving identical marker alleles. However, the polygenic association profile with EA, across shared marker alleles, is discordant for ASD versus ADHD risk, indicating independent effects. At the single-variant level, our results suggest either biological pleiotropy or co-localisation of different risk variants, implicating MIR19A/19B microRNA mechanisms. At the polygenic level, they point to a polygenic form of pleiotropy that contributes to the detectable genome-wide correlation between ASD and ADHD and is consistent with effect cancellation across EA-related regions.
Attitudes among parents of persons with autism spectrum disorder towards information about genetic risk and future health

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Clinical relevance of genetic testing is increasing in autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Information about genetic risk may contribute to improved diagnostics, treatment and family planning, but may also be perceived as a burden. Knowledge about the families' preferences with regard to genetic risk information is important for both health care professionals and policy makers. We investigated attitudes towards sharing information about genetic risk of ASD and knowledge about future health among parent members of the Norwegian Autism Association (N"‰="‰1455) using a questionnaire, and the relationships with parent and child characteristics, such as age, gender and ASD severity. Most preferred autonomy in deciding whom to inform about genetic risk of ASD (74.4%) and a minority supported extensive intra-familial disclosure of the genetic risk (41.1%). The majority agreed that it is an obligation to know as much as possible relevant for future health (58.0%) and only 51.7% agreed to a principle of a 'right not to know'. In regression models, the attitudes were associated with opinions about benefits and harms of genetic testing (e.g., treatment, family planning, understanding of ASD pathology, insurance discrimination and family conflict). In sum, the findings show that most parents want to know as much as possible relevant for their children's future health and keep their autonomy and intra-familial confidentiality about genetic risk information. Nearly half of the parents were not concerned with a "right not to know". These attitudes can inform development of guidelines and bioethics in the age of genomic precision medicine.
Histological and immunohistochemical features and genetic alterations in the malignant progression of giant cell tumor of bone: a possible association with TP53 mutation and loss of H3K27 trimethylation

In rare cases, giant cell tumor of bone (GCTB) can undergo primary or secondary malignant transformation to malignant giant cell tumor of bone (MGCTB), but the details of the molecular alterations are still unclear. The present study aimed to elucidate the clinicopathologic and molecular features of MGCTBs based on immunohistochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and next generation sequencing (NGS) of nine MGCTBs (five primary and four secondary). Seven (78%) of 9 MGCTBs were immunohistochemically positive for H3.3 G34W. In two (22%) patients, although GCTB components were focally or diffusely positive for H3.3 G34W, their malignant components were entirely negative for H3.3 G34W, which was associated with heterozygous loss of H3F3A by FISH. NGS on four MGCTBs revealed pathogenic mutations in TP53 (n"‰="‰3), EZH2 (n"‰="‰1) and several other genes. Immunohistochemical analysis of the nine MGCTBs confirmed the p53 nuclear accumulation (n"‰="‰5) and loss of H3K27me3 expression (n"‰="‰3) and showed that they were mutually exclusive. In addition, four (80%) of five cases of pleomorphic or epithelioid cell-predominant MGCTBs were positive for p53, while three (75%) of four cases of spindle cell-predominant MGCTBs were negative for trimethylation at lysine 27 of histone 3 (H3K27me3). The results suggested that p53 alteration and dysfunction of histone methylation as evidenced by H3K27me3 loss may play an important role in the malignant progression of GCTB, and might contribute to the phenotype"“genotype correlation in MGCTB. The combined histologic, immunohistochemical and molecular information may be helpful in part for the diagnosis of challenging cases.
Genetics give investigators a risk stratification in glaucoma

PRS can modify disease outcomes due to other genes, such as MYOC. Genetic investigations have garnered a wealth of information about glaucoma, the third most inherited human disease, which has pinpointed specific genes involved in early-onset familial disease with autosomal dominant or recessive inheritance as well as genetic risk factors for common glaucoma types with complex inheritance patterns.
Large-scale genetic investigation reveals genetic liability to multiple complex traits influencing a higher risk of ADHD

Attention Deficit-Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a complex psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorder that develops during childhood and spans into adulthood. ADHD's aetiology is complex, and evidence about its cause and risk factors is limited. We leveraged genetic data from genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and performed latent causal variable analyses using a hypothesis-free approach to infer causal associations between 1387 complex traits and ADHD. We identified 37 inferred potential causal associations with ADHD risk. Our results reveal that genetic variants associated with iron deficiency anemia (ICD10), obesity, type 2 diabetes, synovitis and tenosynovitis (ICD10), polyarthritis (ICD10), neck or shoulder pain, and substance use in adults display partial genetic causality on ADHD risk in children. Genetic variants associated with ADHD have a partial genetic causality increasing the risk for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and carpal tunnel syndrome. Protective factors for ADHD risk included genetic variants associated with the likelihood of participating in socially supportive and interactive activities. Our results show that genetic liability to multiple complex traits influences a higher risk for ADHD, highlighting the potential role of cardiometabolic phenotypes and physical pain in ADHD's aetiology. These findings have the potential to inform future clinical studies and development of interventions.
Novel disease associations with schizophrenia genetic risk revealed in ~400,000 UK Biobank participants

Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder with considerable somatic and psychiatric morbidity. It is unclear whether comorbid health conditions predominantly arise due to shared genetic risk or consequent to having schizophrenia. To explore the contribution of genetic risk for schizophrenia, we analysed the effect of schizophrenia polygenic risk scores (PRS) on a broad range of health problems in 406 929 individuals with no schizophrenia diagnosis from the UK Biobank. Diagnoses were derived from linked health data including primary care, hospital inpatient records, and registers with information on cancer and deaths. Schizophrenia PRS were generated and tested for associations with general health conditions, 16 ICD10 main chapters, and 603 diseases using linear and logistic regressions. Higher schizophrenia PRS was significantly associated with poorer overall health ratings, more hospital inpatient diagnoses, and more unique illnesses. It was also significantly positively associated with 4 ICD10 chapters: mental disorders; respiratory diseases; digestive diseases; and pregnancy, childbirth and the puerperium, but negatively associated with musculoskeletal disorders. Thirty-one specific phenotypes were significantly associated with schizophrenia PRS, and the 19 novel findings include several musculoskeletal diseases, respiratory diseases, digestive diseases, varicose veins, pituitary hyperfunction, and other peripheral nerve disorders. These findings extend knowledge of the pleiotropic effect of genetic risk for schizophrenia and offer insight into how some conditions often comorbid with schizophrenia arise. Additional studies incorporating the genetic basis of hormone regulation and involvement of immune mechanisms in the pathophysiology of schizophrenia may further elucidate the biological mechanisms underlying schizophrenia and its comorbid conditions.
Health
Nanovibrational stimulation inhibits osteoclastogenesis and enhances osteogenesis in co-cultures

Models of bone remodelling could be useful in drug discovery, particularly if the model is one that replicates bone regeneration with reduction in osteoclast activity. Here we use nanovibrational stimulation to achieve this in a 3D co-culture of primary human osteoprogenitor and osteoclast progenitor cells. We show that 1000Â Hz frequency, 40Â nm amplitude vibration reduces osteoclast formation and activity in human mononuclear CD14+ blood cells. Additionally, this nanoscale vibration both enhances osteogenesis and reduces osteoclastogenesis in a co-culture of primary human bone marrow stromal cells and bone marrow hematopoietic cells. Further, we use metabolomics to identify Akt (protein kinase C) as a potential mediator. Akt is known to be involved in bone differentiation via transforming growth factor beta 1 (TGFÎ²1) and bone morphogenetic protein 2 (BMP2) and it has been implicated in reduced osteoclast activity via Guanine nucleotide-binding protein subunit Î±13 (GÎ±13). With further validation, our nanovibrational bioreactor could be used to help provide humanised 3D models for drug screening.
Clinical utility of polygenic risk scores for coronary artery disease

Over the past decade, substantial progress has been made in the discovery of alleles contributing to the risk of coronary artery disease. In addition to providing causal insights into disease, these endeavours have yielded and enabled the refinement of polygenic risk scores. These scores can be used to predict incident coronary artery disease in multiple cohorts and indicate the clinical response to some preventive therapies in post hoc analyses of clinical trials. These observations and the widespread ability to calculate polygenic risk scores from direct-to-consumer and health-care-associated biobanks have raised many questions about responsible clinical adoption. In this Review, we describe technical and downstream considerations for the derivation and validation of polygenic risk scores and current evidence for their efficacy and safety. We discuss the implementation of these scores in clinical medicine for uses including risk prediction and screening algorithms for coronary artery disease, prioritization of patient subgroups that are likely to derive benefit from treatment, and efficient prospective clinical trial designs.
Effect of initial switch-on within 24Â hours of cochlear implantation using slim modiolar electrodes

Reducing electrode impedance is an important factor in improving the functional benefits of cochlear implants (CIs). The immediate effect of early switch-on within 24Â h of surgery on impedance among CI recipients with various types of electrodes has been reported previously; however, the immediate change and the evolution of electrode impedances of slim modiolar electrodes after early switch-on within 24Â h of implantation has not. Therefore, the focus of this retrospective cohort study of CI patients was to compare the effect of early switch-on (n"‰="‰36) and conventional switch-on (n"‰="‰72) 2"“4Â weeks post-operation on impedance. Compared with impedance measured intraoperatively, our results demonstrate a significant decrease in impedance from 11.5 to 8.9Â kÎ© (p"‰<"‰0.001) at 2"“4Â weeks after implantation in the early switch-on group, which sharply contrasted with elevated impedance values for conventional switch-on 2"“4Â weeks after implantation (from 10.7 to 14.2Â kÎ©, p"‰="‰0.001). Notably, a comparatively lower impedance than the conventional switch-on protocol was observed for up to 2Â months post-operation. Most importantly, a much earlier stabilization of impedance can be achieved with the early switch-on protocol coupled with the slim modiolar electrode array compared to the conventional switch-on protocol, offering the advantage of reducing the number of required mapping sessions in the early stages of rehabilitation.
Assessment of histological characteristics, imaging markers, and rt-PA susceptibility of ex vivo venous thrombi

Venous thromboembolism is a significant source of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Catheter-directed thrombolytics is the primary treatment used to relieve critical obstructions, though its efficacy varies based on the thrombus composition. Non-responsive portions of the specimen often remain in situ, which prohibits mechanistic investigation of lytic resistance or the development of diagnostic indicators for treatment outcomes. In this study, thrombus samples extracted from venous thromboembolism patients were analyzed ex vivo to determine their histological properties, susceptibility to lytic therapy, and imaging characteristics. A wide range of thrombus morphologies were observed, with a dependence on age and etymology of the specimen. Fibrinolytic inhibitors including PAI-1, alpha 2-antiplasmin, and TAFI were present in samples, which may contribute to the response venous thrombi to catheter-directed thrombolytics. Finally, a weak but significant correlation was observed between the response of the sample to lytic drug and its magnetic microstructure assessed with a quantitative MRI sequence. These findings highlight the myriad of changes in venous thrombi that may promote lytic resistance, and imaging metrics that correlate with treatment outcomes.
Increased activation in the bilateral anterior insulae in response to others in pain in mothers compared to non-mothers

Empathy allows us to share emotions and encourages us to help others. It is especially important in the context of parenting where children's wellbeing is dependent on their parents' understanding and fulfilment of their needs. To date, little is known about differences in empathy responses of parents and non-parents. Using stimuli depicting adults and children in pain, this study focuses on the interaction of motherhood and neural responses in areas associated with empathy. Mothers showed higher activation to both adults and children in pain in the bilateral anterior insulae, key regions of empathy for pain. Additionally, mothers more strongly activated the inferior frontal, superior temporal and the medial superior frontal gyrus. Differences between adult and child stimuli were only found in occipital areas in both mothers and non-mothers. Our results suggest a stronger neural response to others in pain in mothers than non-mothers regardless of whether the person is a child or an adult. This could indicate a possible influence of motherhood on overall neural responses to others in pain rather than motherhood specifically shaping child-related responses. Alternatively, stronger responses to others in pain could increase the likelihood for women to be in a relationship and subsequently to have a child.
Non-invasive methods for imaging hepatic steatosis and their clinical importance in NAFLD

Hepatic steatosis is a key histological feature of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The non-invasive quantification of liver fat is now possible due to advances in imaging modalities. Emerging data suggest that high levels of liver fat and its temporal change, as measured by quantitative non-invasive methods, might be associated with NAFLD progression. Ultrasound-based modalities have moderate diagnostic accuracy for liver fat content and are suitable for screening. However, of the non-invasive imaging modalities, MRI-derived proton density fat fraction (MRI-PDFF) has the highest diagnostic accuracy and is used for trial enrolment and to evaluate therapeutic effects in early-phase clinical trials in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). In patients with NAFLD without advanced fibrosis, high levels of liver fat are associated with rapid disease progression. Furthermore, changes on MRI-PDFF (â‰¥30% decline relative to baseline) are associated with NAFLD activity score improvement and fibrosis regression. However, an inverse association exists between liver fat and complications of cirrhosis. Liver fat decreases as liver fibrosis progresses towards cirrhosis, and the clinical importance of quantitative measurements of liver fat differs by NAFLD status. As such, patients with NAFLD should be stratified by fibrosis severity to investigate the utility of quantitative measurements of liver fat for assessing NAFLD progression and prognosis.
Effects of prenatal oral -arginine on birth outcomes: a meta-analysis

Adverse birth outcomes are associated with elevated mortality and morbidity rates throughout life. This meta-analysis of randomised controlled trials examined whether prenatal oral l-arginine has effects on birth outcomes. A total of 45 overall good quality studies were extracted from 10 finally eligible articles. In comparison to controls, providing oral l-arginine to women with a history of poor pregnancy outcomes significantly reduced risks of intrauterine growth retardation neonates, pre-term birth and respiratory distress syndrome (n"‰="‰7, 3 and 3, respectively) and significantly increased birthweight and gestational age (n"‰="‰8 and 5, respectively) l-Arginine significantly increased Apgar score in women at high risk of pre-eclampsia or with pre-eclampsia or gestational or mild chronic hypertension in comparison to controls (n"‰="‰4). l-Arginine showed no significant effect on any other outcome examined (n"‰="‰2). The quality of evidence was at least medium or high. Consequently, oral l-arginine may be at least moderately recommended for women with a history of poor pregnancy outcomes and at high risk of pre-eclampsia or with pre-eclampsia or gestational or mild chronic hypertension. However, further studies are required to provide stronger conclusions, partly due to small study effects.
Ultrasound estimated subcutaneous and visceral adipose tissue thicknesses and risk of pre-eclampsia

Early identification of high-risk pregnancies enables identification of those who would benefit from aspirin prophylaxis and increased surveillance for pre-eclampsia. A high body mass index (BMI) is a well-known predictor for pre-eclampsia. However, if abdominal adipose tissue distribution is associated with pre-eclampsia is limited investigated. Subcutaneous adipose tissue (SAT) thickness and visceral adipose tissue (VAT) thickness were measured by ultrasound on 3777 women at around 18 gestational weeks. SAT thickness was measured from the skin to linea alba and VAT from linea alba to the anterior aortic wall. The risk of developing pre-eclampsia (de novo hypertension at"‰â‰¥"‰20 gestational weeks in combination with proteinuria) was evaluated by logistic regression and expressed as odds ratio (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI). The risk of pre-eclampsia increased by 79% for every cm in SAT thickness (OR 1.79; 95% CI 1.48"“2.17) and by 23% for every cm VAT thickness (OR 1.23; 95% CI 1.11"“1.35). After adjustment for maternal age, parity, BMI, smoking and country of birth, the association between SAT thickness and pre-eclampsia remained (AOR 1.35; 95% CI 1.02"“1.79). Greater SAT thickness measured with second trimester ultrasound is associated with increased risk of developing pre-eclampsia. The measurement may improve prediction models for pre-eclampsia.
Transcriptional responses of Trichodesmium to natural inverse gradients of Fe and P availability

The filamentous diazotrophic cyanobacterium Trichodesmium is responsible for a significant fraction of marine di-nitrogen (N2) fixation. Growth and distribution of Trichodesmium and other diazotrophs in the vast oligotrophic subtropical gyres is influenced by iron (Fe) and phosphorus (P) availability, while reciprocally influencing the biogeochemistry of these nutrients. Here we use observations across natural inverse gradients in Fe and P in the North Atlantic subtropical gyre (NASG) to demonstrate how Trichodesmium acclimates in situ to resource availability. Transcriptomic analysis identified progressive upregulation of known iron-stress biomarker genes with decreasing Fe availability, and progressive upregulation of genes involved in the acquisition of diverse P sources with decreasing P availability, while genes involved in N2 fixation were upregulated at the intersection under moderate Fe and P availability. Enhanced N2 fixation within the Fe and P co-stressed transition region was also associated with a distinct, consistent metabolic profile, including the expression of alternative photosynthetic pathways that potentially facilitate ATP generation required for N2 fixation with reduced net oxygen production. The observed response of Trichodesmium to availability of both Fe and P supports suggestions that these biogeochemically significant organisms employ unique molecular, and thus physiological responses as adaptations to specifically exploit the Fe and P co-limited niche they construct.
RNA G-quadruplex structures control ribosomal protein production

Four-stranded G-quadruplex (G4) structures form from guanine-rich tracts, but the extent of their formation in cellular RNA and details of their role in RNA biology remain poorly defined. Herein, we first delineate the presence of endogenous RNA G4s in the human cytoplasmic transcriptome via the binding sites of G4-interacting proteins, DDX3X (previously published), DHX36 and GRSF1. We demonstrate that a sub-population of these RNA G4s are reliably detected as folded structures in cross-linked cellular lysates using the G4 structure-specific antibody BG4. The 5"² UTRs of protein coding mRNAs show significant enrichment in folded RNA G4s, particularly those for ribosomal proteins. Mutational disruption of G4s in ribosomal protein UTRs alleviates translation in vitro, whereas in cells, depletion of G4-resolving helicases or treatment with G4-stabilising small molecules inhibit the translation of ribosomal protein mRNAs. Our findings point to a common mode for translational co-regulation mediated by G4 structures. The results reveal a potential avenue for therapeutic intervention in diseases with dysregulated translation, such as cancer.
Spatial and temporal intratumour heterogeneity has potential consequences for single biopsy-based neuroblastoma treatment decisions

Intratumour heterogeneity is a major cause of treatment failure in cancer. We present in-depth analyses combining transcriptomic and genomic profiling with ultra-deep targeted sequencing of multiregional biopsies in 10 patients with neuroblastoma, a devastating childhood tumour. We observe high spatial and temporal heterogeneity in somatic mutations and somatic copy-number alterations which are reflected on the transcriptomic level. Mutations in some druggable target genes including ALK and FGFR1 are heterogeneous at diagnosis and/or relapse, raising the issue whether current target prioritization and molecular risk stratification procedures in single biopsies are sufficiently reliable for therapy decisions. The genetic heterogeneity in gene mutations and chromosome aberrations observed in deep analyses from patient courses suggest clonal evolution before treatment and under treatment pressure, and support early emergence of metastatic clones and ongoing chromosomal instability during disease evolution. We report continuous clonal evolution on mutational and copy number levels in neuroblastoma, and detail its implications for therapy selection, risk stratification and therapy resistance.
A tailored approach to informing relatives at risk of inherited cardiac conditions: results of a randomised controlled trial

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. If undetected, inherited cardiac conditions can lead to sudden cardiac death, while treatment options are available. Predictive DNA testing is therefore advised for at-risk relatives, and probands are currently asked to inform relatives about this. However, fewer than half of relatives attend genetic counselling. In this trial, we compared a tailored approach to informing relatives, in which probands were asked whether they preferred relatives to be informed by themselves or by the genetic counsellor, with current practice. Our primary outcome was uptake of genetic counselling in relatives in the first year after test result disclosure. Secondary outcomes were evaluation of the approach and impact on psychological/family functioning measured 3 (T1) and 9 (T2) months post-disclosure via telephone interviews and questionnaires. We included 96 probands; 482 relatives were eligible for counselling and genetic testing. We observed no significant difference in uptake of genetic counselling between the control (38%) and the intervention (37%) group (p"‰="‰0.973). Nor were there significant differences between groups in impact on family/psychological functioning. Significantly more probands in the tailored group were satisfied (p"‰="‰0.001) and felt supported (p"‰="‰0.003) by the approach, although they also felt somewhat coerced to inform relatives (p"‰<"‰0.001) and perceived room for improvement (p"‰<"‰0.001). To conclude, we observed no differences in uptake and impact on family/psychological functioning between the current and tailored approach, but probands in the tailored group more often felt satisfied. Further research on barriers to relatives attending genetic counselling and on how to optimize the provision of a tailored approach is needed.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

