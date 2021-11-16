ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngwood woman not guilty of hit-and-run for crash that left 5-year-old boy injured

By Rich Cholodofsky
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwIWb_0cylrYI700

A Westmoreland County jury on Tuesday acquitted a Youngwood woman of hit-and-run charges in connection with an incident two years ago in which a 5-year-old boy on a bicycle collided with a sports utility vehicle in Hempfield.

Beth Ann Briggs, 50, did not testify during the one-day trial. But her defense lawyer contended she did enough at the scene of the crash after she was ordered by the boy’s parents to leave following her initial attempt to provide help was rebuffed.

“Ms. Briggs was distraught over this,” defense attorney Michael DeMatt told jurors. “She could have handled it better.”

Police said the crash occurred in the late afternoon on July 23, 2019, on Shoupe Avenue in the Hannastown section of Hempfield. Briggs’ Grand Cherokee hit the boy as he rode his bicycle and darted out between two parked cars, prosecutors said.

The child sustained minor injuries that included some cuts and bruises. He did not require an overnight stay in the hospital, according to witnesses.

The prosecution said Briggs briefly remained at the crash scene but eventually left and did not assist the boy, call police or share any identifying information to the child’s family members or neighbors. She was later identified based on a picture of her license plate taken at the scene, witnesses said.

Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda conceded emotions ran high as the boy’s parents assessed his condition and took him to a hospital.

State law required Briggs to remain at the crash scene to provide aid if needed and to report the incident, he told jurors.

“She didn’t even follow up after everyone calmed down. She didn’t do anything,” Powanda said.

The defense said Briggs left her Jeep and approached the boy’s mother and boyfriend but was ordered to leave. She then drove her vehicle a short distance up the road and eventually left once the boy was driven away by his mother, DeMatt said.

Jurors found Briggs not guilty of misdemeanor counts of an accident involving death or injury and an accident involving damage to another vehicle. She was not charged with causing the crash.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger found Briggs guilty of two related summary traffic offenses and fined her $25.

