ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Andy Hagedorn

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortfolio Manager at Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel Inc. Bahl & Gaynor is pleased to announce the addition...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Stetson program teaches students how to be angel investors — and it may lead to investors signing checks

An emerging program at Stetson University gives students the chance to research real startup deals that may lead to investors signing checks. At the end of this fall semester in December, the DeLand-based university will complete the second semester of the Hatter Angels Network pilot program. The program, launched in the spring 2021 semester, lets Stetson students vet startups for potential investment deals by the Hatter Angels Network, made up of Stetson alumni.
COLLEGES
bizjournals

Boston startup launches "Y-Combinator for creators"

Boston startup ASMBLE has publicly launched its new community platform designed to connect brands and influencers. The company said it’s been beta-testing the product for a year, with 2,000 influencers and a “range of brands” in the U.S. It says it's now ready to go global.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
insurancebusinessmag.com

The Oracle of Omaha has spoken

“Drowning in cash” – that’s how one financial analyst described Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway after the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate revealed it was sitting on a cool $149.2 billion cash pile at the end of September. While “drowning in cash” doesn’t sound so bad, it has caused some to question the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Gene therapy company CEO named national Entrepreneur of the Year

The CEO of a gene therapy company that was acquired last year in a deal that could reach $4 billion has earned national honors from Ernst & Young. Sheila Mikhail, CEO and co-founder of AskBio, has been named the 2021 Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner. The award comes in the wake of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS: BAYRY) acquiring the gene therapy company. Mikhail, along with acclaimed scientist Dr. Jude Samulski, started the company in 2001.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
csq.com

How to Vet a Private Equity Partner

Pick up any mainstream business publication these days and one theme is consistently true: The private equity industry is flush with cash. With each passing month, private equity (PE) firms are announcing billions of dollars in new commitments to invest in businesses of all sizes, in all industries, all over the world. In short, there’s never been a better time to be a business owner seeking a financial partner.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Column: Startup spearheading the next phase of AI

In today’s world, it’s no secret that data is central to running an effective business. The collection and analysis of data is only growing in importance as brands continue to leverage it to improve business operations and connect with customers. An new startup, Loopr, aims to spearhead the next wave of data-driven technology that will power the Artificial Intelligence models of the future.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Retirement
martechseries.com

red violet Announces Closing of $21.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

Red Violet, Inc. , a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced the closing of $21.0 million in growth financing from existing investors through the sale of 552,915 shares of common stock at a price of $38.00 per share in a previously announced registered direct offering. The offering effectively closes out the Company’s “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233025) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on August 9, 2019 and the effective Registration statement on Form S-3MEF (Registration No. 333-261202) filed with the SEC on November 19, 2021, which upsized the amount of securities available to be sold as part of the shelf by the maximum allowable of 20%.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

New ETF Brings Needed Refresh to Real Estate Investing

As a standalone sector, real estate is just several years old, and it’s one of the smaller sector weights in the S&P 500. That said, equity real estate investing has served investors well for decades. Real estate stocks, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) in particular, often deliver above-average dividend...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Andy Shipley

Andy Shipley has been promoted to Senior Project Manager in GCI’s Environmental Services department. He joined GCI in 2011 and has 15 years of experience conducting environmental assessments and asbestos surveys. Andy is an Ohio EPA Voluntary Action Program (VAP) Certified Professional, Asbestos Hazard Evaluation Specialist, and Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response (HAZWOPER). He earned a B.S. in Environmental Health Science from Eastern Kentucky University.
BUSINESS
Cornell University

Andy Vail promoted to assistant dean and senior director

Andy Vail ’95 has been appointed assistant dean and senior director for the Office of Capital Projects and Facilities Services in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS), effective Nov. 1. He was promoted from his previous position as senior director in that office. “Andy’s extensive background in various...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

7 Year-End Wealth Moves

As we get close to the end of the year, you still have time to improve your financial position with a few well-placed year-end moves. Maybe because we are working against a deadline, many year-end planning opportunities seem to be tax-related. However, tax moves should be made within the context of your overall long-term financial and investment plan. Hence, make sure to check in with your financial and tax advisers.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy