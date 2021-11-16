Andy Hagedorn

Red Violet, Inc. , a leading analytics and information solutions provider, announced the closing of $21.0 million in growth financing from existing investors through the sale of 552,915 shares of common stock at a price of $38.00 per share in a previously announced registered direct offering. The offering effectively closes out the Company’s “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-233025) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on August 9, 2019 and the effective Registration statement on Form S-3MEF (Registration No. 333-261202) filed with the SEC on November 19, 2021, which upsized the amount of securities available to be sold as part of the shelf by the maximum allowable of 20%.

