One day the inevitable will happen, and humanity be wiped out by an AI. I’ve seen enough science fiction to know that there is more than a little bit of truth to all this. But what if the AI in question is a bit of a tyrant and rather than simply destroy humanity, puts them all to work in some giant human sized hamster wheel? It’s a future far scarier. Thankfully then, Despotism 3k releasing today on Xbox has a bit of a sense of humour when it comes to the demise of humanity. A sick, twisted sense of humour but still, better than nothing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO