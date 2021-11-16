ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia’s online system for unemployment claims expected to return Wednesday

By Emma North
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Employment Commission’s online unemployment claim system has been down since Nov. 8 and was expected to come back up on Monday.

However, the system was not back on Monday or Tuesday. Now, Secretary of Labor Megan Healy says it will be back on Wednesday.

In the meantime, VEC spokesperson Joyce Fogg said people can make their claims over the phone. Anyone collecting unemployment can call 800-897-5630 to file their weekly claim. Fogg said the ability to file online would be restored, “very soon.”

VEC shutdown to upgrade outdated unemployment system began on Monday

As of Tuesday evening, the phone number is now also listed on the VEC website in a banner at the top of the page. People should be sure to have their PIN number ready when they file their claim.

The shutdown was planned to allow for the implementation of a more modernized unemployment system.

Those who missed the Nov. 8 certification deadline to file their weekly claim may face payment delays, which can be addressed once the modernized system goes live, according to Healy.

Other VEC functions, including appeals functions and job assistance, were not interrupted by the shutdown, according to the agency.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

