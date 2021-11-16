ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito’s parents join WFLA Now to talk about worldwide support, foundation in daughter’s honor

By WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been nearly two months since federal officials confirmed the death of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who disappeared during a summer road trip with her fiancé.

What happened to Gabby Petito? Timeline of disappearance and death

For the first time since learning of their daughter’s death, Petitio’s family members joined WFLA Now on Tuesday for a live interview with a local news station.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, joined J.B. Biunno from Long Island in New York while Petito’s father Joe Petito and stepmother Tara Petito joined from Vero Beach, Florida.

During the interview, Schmidt and the Petitos spoke about the online, as well as the foundation the family started . Since Petito’s death, her family has worked hard to build up the Gabby Petito Foundation to honor her legacy. The foundation is aimed at helping people “in similar situations as Gabby.”

“No one should have to find their child on their own. We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home,” Joe Petito wrote on Twitter when he announced the foundation.

Gabby Petito's family starts foundation as a way to grieve, help others

Just two months after their daughter's remains were found in Wyoming following a nationwide search, Gabby Petito's family is pouring its energy into honoring her memory and helping others. Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, and father and stepmother, Joe and Tara Petito, are forming The Gabby Petito Foundation "to address the...
Gabby Petito's Family Launches Foundation Aimed at 'Preventing This from Happening to Someone Else'

Gabby Petito's family is launching a foundation in her memory aimed at helping to find missing persons and combatting domestic violence. According to the mission statement on its website, The Gabby Petito Foundation will "address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies."
