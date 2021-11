Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment And Apprenticeships Set To Make Us More Competitive. President Biden signed into law a bipartisan and comprehensive $1 trillion infrastructure package with over $550 billion allocated to roads, bridges, and expanded broadband access. In addition, over $39 billion was allocated to modernize public transit and $66 billion for rail modernization. Billions were also allocated for much-needed investments in our ports. This package will only make our nation more competitive as a global manufacturing and technology leader.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO