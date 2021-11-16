ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Lower Valley Nursing Home employees protest; Cite low wages, staffing

By Chris Babcock
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local medical workers staged a protest Tuesday morning outside their nursing home in the Lower Valley.

According to employees of Oasis Nursing Home, staffers showed up this morning and refused to clock into work at the beginning of their shift, stating they would not work until their concerns were addressed.

Employees told KTSM that working conditions at the home are ‘completely unacceptable,’ adding that low wages and severe understaffing are making it difficult to provide adequate care for the residents.

One employee, Yollin Avila, says the current set up is unfair for everyone.

“We are working with 60 patients with only two CNA (Certified Nursing Assistants)… and even at night we only have one CNA for 63 patients…it’s not fair for anybody,”

Yollin Avila, Oasis employee

Avila adds that management has been telling the employees that they will address the situation for the last three months but, so far, nothing has been done.

KTSM did reach out to Oasis Nursing Home, where the spokesperson said they are addressing the concerns of their employees at this time.

As this is a developing situation, we’ll have update in our later newscasts and here on KTSM.com

Comments / 7

Hamster64
4d ago

They need to stand up.. for as long as I could remember they were making 6-7 dollars an hour.. who can really live on that with a family. It will show on the quality of care.. you literally get what you pay for.. and in a nursing home… that mix isn’t good.

