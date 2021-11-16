This quote from Dave Dombrowski could define the Phillies’ offseason

There’s been a section of the Philadelphia Phillies fan base that has been clamoring for it for years now: “Go poach somebody from the front office of one of the more successful teams in baseball!” Well, it appears that Dave Dombrowski has received the message that had fallen on deaf ears in the past. Yesterday the Phillies announced that they are hiring 27 year old Anirudh Kilambi, who was the Assistant Director of Research and Development for the Tampa Bay Rays, to be their Assistant General Manager. A couple things stand out about the hire at face value, the first probably being the team that Kilambi hails from. The Rays have been the absolute pinnacle of minor league success over the past few seasons, dominating every level from rookie ball up to AAA. They’ve drafted well, developed well, signed well, and did all of that while dealing with one of the smallest payrolls in baseball. Tampa Bay is the modern day edition of the “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics, and the Phillies might have just brought Jonah Hill into town. If you want to rebuild a farm system that has been ailing for say… a DECADE, there’s no better organization to model yourself after than the Rays. That part of the signing seems to be a perfect move.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO