ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

By Jacob Fischler
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25onwp_0cylo35200

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas.

The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, (D-W.Va.), showed the difficulty President Joe Biden and more liberal congressional Democrats will have in enacting climate policies to meet the goals of the international community.

That includes those agreed to in Glasgow, Scotland, during a pivotal climate conference earlier this month.

Manchin, who is considered the most conservative Senate Democrat and has strong ties to West Virginia’s coal industry, opened the hearing by saying he wanted to achieve energy reliability and affordability, while “also achieving our decarbonization goals.”

He later questioned if mandates to limit production of fossil fuels would lead to carbon reductions. He said he instead favors advances in technology like carbon sequestration, the process of capturing and storing carbon.

“You cannot eliminate your way to a cleaner climate,” Manchin said. “We have got to innovate.”

Republicans on the committee sought to blame the Biden administration for inflation that has included rising gasoline prices.

“What Joe Biden did in Glasgow was beg OPEC plus Russia to sell more energy and produce more oil for the United States to buy,” said ranking Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming. “This is going to bring Europe’s energy prices to the United States.”

Stephen Nalley, the acting administrator for the U.S. Energy Information Administration, said the price increases were a result of an economic recovery after a pandemic-caused downturn. Demand for energy rebounded before production, Nalley said.

U.S. Sen. Angus King, a Maine independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Biden was being unfairly blamed for energy prices. Economic fundamentals and the uneven recovery that Nalley cited were reasonable explanations, he said.

“There’s one law that this Congress can’t repeal: the law of supply and demand,” King said.

Nalley said he expected prices to remain consistent through the winter before a possible drop next year.

U.N. Climate Conference calls for a phase-down of fossil fuels

At the close of the U.N. conference Saturday, nearly 200 countries agreed to a document that includes a pledge to “phase-down unabated coal power and of inefficient subsidies for fossil fuels.”

That language was weakened from an earlier draft that used “phase-out” instead of “phase-down,” but it still represented the first mention of fossil fuel subsidies or coal in an international agreement, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry said at a Saturday news conference.

Kerry tweeted that the agreement gave the U.S. “a clear path to achieve our 2030 goals. We are closer than ever before to avoiding climate chaos, and securing cleaner air, safer water, and a healthier planet for us all.”

But the agreement is nonbinding, and reaching its goals — and those of other international climate agreements like the Paris Accords that set a target to hold average warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels — depend on each nation taking  individual actions.

The focus at Tuesday’s Senate panel showed there will continue to be political obstacles to enacting climate policies in the U.S.

While Kerry in Glasgow predicted the end of coal production by 2030, Nalley said his agency projected coal would be at about 75% of current levels in 2050.

Republicans also blasted the administration-endorsed $1.85 trillion social spending and climate plan that could receive a House vote this week.

The bill would impose a fee on methane emissions and raise royalty rates for oil and gas development on federal lands, in addition to other climate measures .

“In a time of skyrocketing energy prices, House Democrats want to make it even more expensive for families to heat their homes,” Barrasso said. “This bill surrenders hard-earned American energy independence.”

Republicans on the panel made several references to price spikes in Europe, where natural gas prices rose this year to 39 times the rate in 2020, according to Tim Gould, the chief energy economist with the Paris-based International Energy Agency.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, (R-Mont.), said Europe moved too quickly away from coal and nuclear energy.

“Europe is the movie trailer for the United States if we continue down the path of destroying traditional, made-in-America energy,” he said.

Robert Bryce, a writer on energy issues and former fellow at the conservative Manhattan Institute, testified that Europe’s situation was the result of “overinvestment in weather-dependent renewable” sources like wind and solar energy.

But Gould said Nordic countries with greater hydropower and other renewable sources experienced less extreme rises in energy costs, while those with greater shares of their energy coming from coal and natural gas saw the worst price spikes.

The post U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Virginia Mercury

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate. Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, health care, taxes […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Sen. Manchin introduces Outdoor Recreation Act

WASHINGTON — Federal legislation that could boost and improve opportunities for outdoor recreation – one of them southern West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy Trail – has been introduced in Congress, one of West Virginia’s senators announced this week. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved the legislation by a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Daines
Person
John Kerry
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Tim Gould
Person
Angus King
fox2detroit.com

House passes Biden’s social spending, climate bill, sending measure to Senate

WASHINGTON - Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pagosadailypost.com

Following Climate Summit, US Senators Urge Increased Oil Production

This story by Jacob Fischler appeared on Colorado Newsline on November 17, 2021. Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Production#Solar Energy#Gas Prices#Senate Energy#Democrats#Republicans
The Heartland Institute

Without fossil fuel infrastructure we’re supposed to have an ENERGY CRISIS!

Over the last decade, climate activists have successfully pressured governments, banks, and corporations to divest from crude oil and natural gas companies. The energy infrastructures are just like the “civil” infrastructures the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Infrastructure Report Cards constantly addresses, and the resultant poor “grades” given to the infrastructures of our economy. Under-investment in infrastructure leads to deterioration and supply chain issues that more adversely impact the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Gas Price
nevadacurrent.com

Some senators’ Rx for inflation: More fossil fuels

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy—including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
blogforarizona.net

House Democrats Expect To Pass the American Families Plan (Reconciliation Bill) This Week

The Associated Press reports, White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week:. President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Foreign Policy

It’s Time to Be Honest About Fossil Fuels’ Role in Energy Transition

The global energy crisis has hit U.S. shores: Fuel prices are rising, and a global supply shortage of natural gas is driving up the cost of heat and electricity as winter approaches. The Biden administration, worried that rising energy prices could cost votes and kneecap its ability to implement policies, has begged OPEC to pump more oil and Russia to step up gas supplies to Europe. At the same time, the Republicans have no useful energy policy alternative on offer. The United States needs a fundamentally new energy policy that will deliver reliable energy supplies at affordable prices with low impact on the environment and climate.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

960
Followers
690
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy