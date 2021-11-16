ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case dismissed for Rio Hondo P.E. coach accused of assaulting 10-year-old

By Nathaniel Puente
 5 days ago

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County prosecutor dismissed a charge levied against a Rio Hondo coach accused of assaulting a student.

Man accused of throwing cage with hamster inside at owner, case goes to jury trial

Robert Jaramillo, a P.E. coach at Rio Hondo Middle School, was charged with assault after a student stated he “aggressively” grabbed his arm after screaming at him on Oct. 21.

According to an affidavit, the reporting child, a 10-year-old boy, was attempting to get to a line of students he was assigned to be with during a passing period when Jaramillo yelled at him that he’s “not in his group.”

The student screamed at him that he was only attempting to get to his line, according to the affidavit.

At this point, the boy states Jaramillo yelled at him “you don’t scream at me, you’re going to listen to me.” The student began to cry when Jaramillo grabbed him by the arm “really hard” and pulled him aside, according to the affidavit.

The boy later reported this incident to the school’s principal, who contacted the child’s mother.

After reports were filed with law enforcement, a charge for assault was brought against Jaramillo.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Jaramillo pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A prosecutor reviewed the information with the case and dismissed the charge on Tuesday.

Hidalgo County district attorney to remain as prosecutor on mayor’s voter fraud case

The Rio Hondo Independent School District chose not to comment on the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Amber alert for missing teen remains active

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information. Cameron County authorities first issued a statement saying that 13-year-old, Bella Martinez, had been located at Boca Chica Beach near SpaceX. Later, authorities issued a retraction stating that the girl that was found at the location was not Martinez. This AMBER Alert remains active. BROWNSVILLE, […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg PD: Woman found dead in car identified

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information. EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police found a woman dead in a parked car on Thursday morning. Edinburg police were called to the parking lot at the 200 block of N. 8th Street in reference to a woman who was unresponsive in a parked car. […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Man falls into water while fishing, body recovered

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new details. CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County officials have recovered a body in the Los Indios area Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, the man was fishing when he fell in the water. The identity of the man has […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 81-year-old man

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Silver Alert issued for a man last seen in Harlingen has been discontinued Saturday morning. At approximately 7:30 a.m. the silver alert issued for 81-year-old, Phuoc Tran was discontinued. According to a release, Phuoc Tran, 81, was last seen at 22300 New Combes Highway in Harlingen at 10:00 a.m. on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville: 21-year-old arrested at Veterans Bridge with $137k worth of cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 21-year-old woman from Brownsville was arrested at the Veterans International Bridge after she was found with 17 pounds of alleged cocaine. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected the woman’s car as she attempted to enter the United States. After a secondary inspection, with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
