What the history of student vaccination mandates means for school COVID vaccine rules

By Anya Kamenetz
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

The vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds against COVID-19 is well underway. California has become the first state to announce that it will add this vaccine to its list of shots that are required for all schoolchildren, and a handful of districts around the country are making similar moves. NPR's Anya Kamenetz...

CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
fox38corpuschristi.com

With COVID vaccine rules halted, what is next for the case and cities?

SAN ANTONIO - President Joe Biden’s vaccination regulations have been halted for now and experts said this is a process that could take some time to resolve. With COVID vaccine rules halted, what is next for the case and cities? - WOAI Story. The President had announced the new COVID...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
State
California State
KCRA.com

Hundreds protest school COVID-19 vaccine mandate at the California Capitol

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hundreds of demonstrators descended on California’s Capitol on Monday to protest the state’s upcoming COVID-19 vaccination mandate for students. “I don't think that's fair if it's forced upon them,” said Grady Gaal, who was in attendance. The 11-year-old missed his fifth-grade class at Oak Meadow Elementary School...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Salk
Person
Anya Kamenetz
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic

Iowa’s years-long movement against vaccine mandates has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, with several “medical freedom” groups gaining followers and political influence. Protests against mask mandates and vaccine requirements have become commonplace in Iowa in recent months, with ralliers gathering outside hospitals and in the Capitol rotunda. One of the primary organizers is Informed […] The post Iowa movement opposing vaccine mandates grew during pandemic appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA.com

20 counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in California

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of Nov. 19 had reached 768,836 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 47.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

Should I mix and match my COVID booster with my initial vaccine? A doctor weighs in

Eleven months ago, December 2020, the U.S. had just kicked off its mass vaccination campaign. Looking ahead to this winter, we are in a very different place. Nearly 70% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated. And this time, the push is for booster shots. The FDA has now expanded authorization for the Pfizer and Moderna boosters, saying that anyone 18 and older who wants them can get them. A panel of experts advising the CDC made similar recommendations today. And this evening, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on boosters for all. But it does prompt a question. If you are facing a choice, which booster should you get? And is it worth mixing and matching? We're going to put those questions to infectious disease expert Dr. Celine Gounder of New York University. My co-host Mary Louise Kelly interviewed her earlier today.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Connecticut Public

The FDA authorizes COVID booster shots for all U.S. adults

The Food and Drug Administration has given its OK for fully vaccinated Americans who are age 18 and older to receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The FDA on Friday granted emergency use authorization for a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, which had already been available to people 65 and older and to anyone 18 years and older who is at elevated risk of contracting COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Get vaccinated or get Covid, health minister tells Germans

Germany’s health minister has said the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it is likely that everyone in the country who is not vaccinated will have caught Covid-19 by the end of the winter, and some of those will die. Official figures showed more than 30,000 newly confirmed cases in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

