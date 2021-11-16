ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethanol: Brazil’s sugar-based biofuel built on labor abuse

Cover picture for the articlePedro was just seven when he started work on a sugarcane farm with his father after refusing to go to school - little knowing what this small act of rebellion would cost him. For nearly four decades, Pedro has cut sugarcane under the hot sun in Brazil, one of the world's...

AFP

EU forest plan 'protectionist,' say Brazil soy farmers

Brazil's soybean farmers hit back Tuesday at a European Union plan to ban food imports from deforested areas, calling it "protectionism disguised as environmental conservation." Brazil, the world's top producer of soy and beef, stands to lose big if the EU goes ahead with the draft law unveiled last week, which would require exporters to show their products are "deforestation-free." The plan "is an affront to national sovereignty, and seeks to lump legal land use together with illegal deforestation, which is already punished under Brazilian environmental law," the Brazilian Soy Producers' Association (Aprosoja) said in a statement. "The European Union needs to understand it is no longer the metropole or owner of the world, and Brazil and South America are no longer its colonies."
AGRICULTURE
albuquerqueexpress.com

US extends support to India's target of 20 pc Ethanol blending by 2025

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): At the twelfth ministerial-level meeting of the India-United States Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi on Tuesday, the US marked its support to India's ambitious goal of reaching 20 per cent ethanol blending country in the next five year and expressed an interest in supplying ethanol to India for fuel purposes.
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
trust.org

Act swiftly and fairly to ease shift from fossil fuels, say labour experts

BARCELONA, Nov 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From retraining coal miners in solar tech to job programmes focused on tree-planting, companies and governments must act fast to implement measures promoting a so-called just transition away from fossil fuels, labour rights experts said this week. Failure to quickly pull finance out...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
trust.org

Brazil's Amazon deforestation surges to 15-year high, undercutting government pledge

BRASILIA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest soared 22% in a year to the highest level since 2006, the government's annual report showed on Thursday, undercutting President Jair Bolsonaro's assurances that the country is curbing illegal logging. Brazil's space research agency, INPE, recorded 13,235 square kilometers (5,110...
AMERICAS
trust.org

EU says it is unlikely to approve state aid for fossil fuels

BRUSSELS, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission is unlikely to approve state aid for fossil fuel projects in future, as part of an overhaul of EU antitrust rules to make them greener, it said on Thursday. The Commission, which oversees antitrust policy in the 27 European Union countries, vets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
trust.org

FACTBOX-When have the United States and IEA pulled from oil reserves previously?

(Adds information on US-based SPR releases) NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States has asked some of the world's biggest economies to release oil from their strategic reserves, a rare request from Washington https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-us-asks-big-countries-coordinate-releases-oil-reserves-sources-2021-11-17 that is meant to help temper rising fuel costs. While the United States and its allies have coordinated oil reserve releases before, this is the first time they have involved China. Notably, the unprecedented move does not directly involve the Paris-based International Energy Agency, of which the United States is a member, and China an affiliate. The 30-member IEA was founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, and its website lists one of its major roles as helping "coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil." However, the IEA says its emergency response efforts are not meant to respond to rising prices. There have been three previous emergency releases coordinated by the IEA. Year Amount of oil Reason for release released 2011 60 million barrels, Loss of crude supply with 30 mln coming from disruptions in from the United Libya and other States countries 2005 60 mln bbls, with Supply disruptions from 20.8 mln from the Hurricane Katrina United States 1991 17.3 mln U.S. To minimize market barrels disruptions during Persian Gulf War after Iraq invaded Kuwait The United States also periodically releases oil on its own, sometimes through Congressionally legislated sales. However, Washington has also released from its strategic reserve through exchange agreements, similar to loans, with private companies, often in the wake of local natural disasters. The companies have to repay by a certain date, with additional premium barrels as interest. Year Amount Reason released 2017 5.2 million Supply disruptions from barrels Hurricane Harvey 2012 1 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Isaac 2008 5.4 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricanes Gustav and Ike 2006 750,000 bbls Calcasieu Ship Channel closure 2006 767,000 bbls Closure in the Sabine Neches ship channel from a barge accident 2005 9.8 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Katrina 2004 5.4 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Ivan 2002 98,000 bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Lili 2000 About 30 mln To establish an emergency bbls fuel source in the U.S. Northeast 2000 1 mln bbls Calcasieu Ship Channel closure 1999 11 mln bbls To exchange crude grades for Maya crude 1996 900,416 bbls ARCO Pipe Line Company blockage (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
tucsonpost.com

Brazil currently has no immediate plans to join OPEC

Brasilia [Brazil], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazil does not plan to join the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the moment, but is determined to interact with it in the format of cooperation, Brazilian Minister of Mines and Energy Bento Costa Lima Albuquerque said on Wednesday. "At the moment...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Biofuel groups push for ‘strong’ ethanol mandate, citing climate and gas prices

Amid reports the EPA might scale back the ethanol mandate, biofuel groups said on Tuesday there was no U.S. path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions or lower prices at the fuel pump without homegrown ethanol. In testimony before Congress and in a letter to the White House, the trade groups called for “strong” RFS targets and speedy restoration of year-round sales of E15, a higher than traditional blend of ethanol and gasoline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
trust.org

EXPLAINER: How COP26 pushed 'just transition' up the global climate agenda

GLASGOW, Nov 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The imperative for a "just transition", as economies become greener, was thrust into the spotlight at this month's COP26 U.N. climate change conference as never before. The term grabbed attention at the 2018 climate talks in coal-dependent Poland, when France’s “yellow vest” protests...
ENVIRONMENT
chemistryworld.com

Brazil’s science budget is on the brink of being eviscerated

Brazilian researchers and science organisations are pushing back hard against the government’s move to slash the budget of the ministry of science, technology and innovation (MCTI) by more than 90%. The cuts come on top of additional dramatic funding cuts for programmes that support the country’s researchers. The government originally...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Brazil’s Flapper To Electrify Caravans

Latin American on-demand charter booking platform Flapper has agreed to purchase 20 electric engines from MagniX to convert Cessna Caravans to zero-emissions propulsion. The converted aircraft are expected to enter service in 2024. Flapper currently uses Caravan aircraft for its scheduled service in... Subscription Required. Brazil’s Flapper To Electrify Caravans...
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Coal phase-out may take longer than countries are willing to admit – report

“Under our base case Energy Transition Outlook (ETO), which is aligned to a 2.7°C warming TO scenario, demand for thermal coal will peak in 2025 at just over 7 billion tonnes, falling by just 5% to 6.7 billion tonnes in 2030,” Julian Kettle, senior vice president and vice-chair of metals and mining at WoodMac, wrote in the report.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

