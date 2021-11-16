Ethanol: Brazil’s sugar-based biofuel built on labor abuse

(Adds information on US-based SPR releases) NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States has asked some of the world's biggest economies to release oil from their strategic reserves, a rare request from Washington https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-us-asks-big-countries-coordinate-releases-oil-reserves-sources-2021-11-17 that is meant to help temper rising fuel costs. While the United States and its allies have coordinated oil reserve releases before, this is the first time they have involved China. Notably, the unprecedented move does not directly involve the Paris-based International Energy Agency, of which the United States is a member, and China an affiliate. The 30-member IEA was founded in 1974 as an energy watchdog, and its website lists one of its major roles as helping "coordinate a collective response to major disruptions in the supply of oil." However, the IEA says its emergency response efforts are not meant to respond to rising prices. There have been three previous emergency releases coordinated by the IEA. Year Amount of oil Reason for release released 2011 60 million barrels, Loss of crude supply with 30 mln coming from disruptions in from the United Libya and other States countries 2005 60 mln bbls, with Supply disruptions from 20.8 mln from the Hurricane Katrina United States 1991 17.3 mln U.S. To minimize market barrels disruptions during Persian Gulf War after Iraq invaded Kuwait The United States also periodically releases oil on its own, sometimes through Congressionally legislated sales. However, Washington has also released from its strategic reserve through exchange agreements, similar to loans, with private companies, often in the wake of local natural disasters. The companies have to repay by a certain date, with additional premium barrels as interest. Year Amount Reason released 2017 5.2 million Supply disruptions from barrels Hurricane Harvey 2012 1 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Isaac 2008 5.4 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricanes Gustav and Ike 2006 750,000 bbls Calcasieu Ship Channel closure 2006 767,000 bbls Closure in the Sabine Neches ship channel from a barge accident 2005 9.8 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Katrina 2004 5.4 mln bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Ivan 2002 98,000 bbls Supply disruptions from Hurricane Lili 2000 About 30 mln To establish an emergency bbls fuel source in the U.S. Northeast 2000 1 mln bbls Calcasieu Ship Channel closure 1999 11 mln bbls To exchange crude grades for Maya crude 1996 900,416 bbls ARCO Pipe Line Company blockage (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO