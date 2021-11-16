ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Tulane Football to Play Memphis at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU on Nov. 27

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r5MYK_0cylmfPh00

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University football team announced today in conjunction with the American Athletic Conference office the kickoff time and TV network for its Nov. 27 matchup at Memphis.

The Green Wave’s matchup with the Tigers will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Tulane’s matchup with Memphis will mark just the 38th all-time meeting with the Tigers. Memphis holds the all-time series lead by a 23-13-1 count.


Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics.

Follow Tulane football on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @GreenWaveFB.

WE ARE NOLA BUILT
Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out our story at NolaBuilt.com .

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}

