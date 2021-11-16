A Barney Doc Is on the Way

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release.
The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
At one time during the ’90s, Barney the Dinosaur was bigger than Elvis. Barney might not have been the king of rock and roll, but he was the king of children’s television. Kids idolized him. They convinced their parents to buy Barney merchandise. The purple dinosaur made public television a tractor-trailer load of money.
Riff, front, center, a new character on the Barney & Friends show, is shown with with the show's other dinosaur characters, Baby Bop, left, Barney, back, and B.J., right, during the taping of a new Barney episode at the Barney & Friends studio in Carrollton, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam)
