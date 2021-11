Comments from Co Head Coach Jim Haney-The coaching staff is incredibly proud of the boys cross country team. The team has made so many strides this season and has rewritten history in regards to cross country in Albert Lea. The team will take away a lifetime experience using the experience they got during the week of the state meet to help fuel another run at state next year. The team will be losing valuable senior experience but we will be having many runners back from the state team to compete for another chance at state next year.

