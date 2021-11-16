ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Chappelle’s Former School Cancels Fundraiser

purecountry1067.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Chappelle’s former school has decided to cancel a fundraising event due to all the controversy surrounding his latest...

www.purecountry1067.com

Comments / 2

americanmex1959
7d ago

Why? He didn’t say anything wrong at the end of his show it was heartbreaking he has compassion for all people.. but he can stand on his own .. you might learn something not hide behind it.

Reply
2
Related
Shore News Network

Chappelle’s Alma Mater Walks Back Cancellation, Condemns Cancel Culture

Duke Ellington School of the Arts, Dave Chappelle’s alma mater, walked back its decision to cancel a fundraising event featuring the comedian in a statement Friday morning. The school canceled the Nov. 23 Chappelle fundraiser following complaints from students regarding his comments on the LGBTQ community, according to Politico, then quickly reversed the decision and rescheduled the event for April 22.
EDUCATION
Fox News

Dave Chappelle's appearance at his own high school postponed over fear of student protests

Dave Chappelle is laughing off more controversy stemming from his recent Netflix special "The Closer." The comedian caught the ire of the LGBTQ+ community after the comedy special was released on Netflix in September. In it, Chappelle dedicates about a third of his time to discuss his past dealings with people in the transgender community getting offended by his jokes. He makes remarks such as "gender is a fact" and declares himself "team TERF," a term standing for trans-exclusionary radical feminist, in a lengthy defense of "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duke Ellington
Person
Dave Chappelle
US News and World Report

Duke Ellington School Delays Naming Theater After Dave Chappelle

(Reuters) - The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, in Northwest D.C., said it will postpone renaming its theater after Dave Chappelle, one of its best known graduates, to engage with members of the school who raised concerns about the comedian's latest Netflix comedy special. The event, originally scheduled for...
EDUCATION
Washington Times

D.C. school postpones Dave Chappelle theater renaming

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts in the District is postponing plans to rename its theater for comedian Dave Chapelle — a noted alumnus — after students voiced opposition amid the dustup over the comedian’s last Netflix special. The school said the event scheduled for Nov. 23 will be...
EDUCATION
bizmagsb.com

Alexander: Comedian Dave Chappelle confronts the Cancel Culture

In the last few weeks comedian Dave Chappelle has been prominently in the news for a stand he has taken regarding the content of his shows, particularly the latest Netflix special that debuted on Oct. 5th. He was, as he always is, acutely anti-woke and generally offensive and insulting toward numerous groups, races, and ethnicities. Among many other topics, he regularly targets gender issues with his jokes including the LGBT movement whom he has called “the Alphabet people.” Right on cue, of course, he has now been attacked by LGBT activists and social media mobs.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Charity
blac.media

The Closer: Let’s talk about Dave Chappelle

Let me preface everything I’m about to say by stating that I am a comedian, writer, and father of four. My life is about words, the intention of words, and the power words can carry. I am keenly aware of how tone and inflection can take a sentence from an uninspired string of syllables to a Southern Baptist preacher-level fire and brimstone sermon. I know that the intention of my words means just as much as how I say them. I love words! I love sentence structure, I love researching words, and as a comedian and especially as a father, I know just how much words matter.
CELEBRITIES
leedaily.com

Bill Maher, Chris Cuomo Clash on Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special: It Isn’t ‘Transphobic’

Over the controversy about Dave Chappelle’s Netflix stand-up special, Bill Maher, “Real-Time” host got involved in some conflict with Chris Cuomo, CNN Anchor. For the remarks that Chappelle made on “The Closer” endorsing J.K. Rowling in that gender is based on fact, signifying himself on “team TERF” that stands for a trans-exclusionary radical feminist that led to provoke at Netflix amongst its employees and talent although the giant streaming platform chose to stand behind amidst the controversy, critics censured Chappelle as “transphobic” for the remarks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
92.7 The Block

Malikah Shabazz, Daughter of Malcolm X Found Dead

Malikah Shabazz, the youngest daughter of Malcolm X was found unresponsive last night in her apartment in Brooklyn. Malcolm X born Malcolm Little was an African American Civil Rights activist in the 1950’s to 60’s during the Civil Rights Movement. He was also a Muslim minister. He is most known for being on the opposing […]
BROOKLYN, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Dave Chappelle, Louis C.K. Among Hollywood Stars Nominated

A myriad of Hollywood stars and some controversial figures are among those nominated at the 64th annual Grammy Awards, revealed by the Recording Academy on Tuesday. Dave Chappelle and poet Amir Sulaiman received a nomination for the Netflix special, 8:46, in the best spoken word album category. Chappelle has previously won in the same category in 2019 for Sticks & Stones. The nomination for Chappelle comes amid the comedian facing outcry for his Netflix special, The Closer, which was criticized as transphobic over the comedian mocking gender identities and defending J.K. Rowling’s remarks, among other comments. After its debut, the special drew criticism from...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Comedy Albums by Dave Chappelle, Bo Burnham and Louis CK Get Grammy Noms … But Only One Is Considered Comedy

Some of the biggest names in comedy had their latest albums nominated for Grammys as the list of contenders was rolled out Tuesday, including Louis CK, Dave Chappelle and Bo Burnham, who each have their latest albums put in contention by the Recording Academy. But if you think those three share the same category, think again. Louis CK is up for best comedy album for “Sincerely Louis CK,” but that’s where the predictability with these nominees ends, as the other two were considered… either too good for comedy, or not sufficiently funny for the division? Only the Grammys’ nomination review committees know for...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy