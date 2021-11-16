ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana reports 1,058,379 total cases of COVID-19, 16,577 deaths

By Maura Johnson
abc57.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Department of Health announced 2,830 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state. A total...

abc57.com

city-countyobserver.com

SYPHILIS OUTBREAK DETECTED IN SOUTHWESTERN INDIANA

EVANSVILLE – The Vanderburgh County Health Department (VCHD), with support from the Indiana Department of Health (IDOH), is responding to an outbreak of adult syphilis detected in a geographical area around Evansville. Increases in syphilis cases have been reported in Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties. To...
INDIANA STATE
International Business Times

42 Fully Vaccinated Indiana Residents Have Died Of COVID-19 Over 1 Week

More than 40 fully vaccinated residents have died of COVID-19 in Indiana over the past week as breakthrough infections continue to rise, according to state data. Indiana health officials recorded 42 cases of breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. The state has now reported 623 deaths among the fully vaccinated, which represents 0.018% of its inoculated population.
INDIANA STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wamwamfm.com

Indiana Democrats Push for Marijuana Legalization

Democrats in Indiana would like to see the state legalize marijuana. Muncie state Representative Sue Errington introduced a proposal for legal marijuana on Monday. She says polls show nearly 8 in 10 Hoosiers support some sort of legalization, whether it’s medical marijuana or recreational pot. Currently in Indiana, possession of...
INDIANA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Moderna booster dosage concerns prompted cancellation of Virginia Beach employee-only vaccine clinics, spokesperson says

Coronavirus vaccination clinics for Virginia Beach city employees were canceled through the rest of the year due to concerns over “improper dosage” of the Moderna booster vaccine provided, according to a city spokesperson. Tiffany Russell said the concerns are under review by the city auditor’s office. She did not provide details, citing medical privacy concerns. The Moderna booster contains ...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Covid 19#Hoosiers#Kosciusko
Indiana Gazette

Indiana County COVID-19 cases

Indiana County saw an increase of 41 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 44 reported on Sunday. There have been 266 cases reported in the county this month. The seven-day average case count is 38. There were two new deaths reported Saturday and no deaths reported Sunday, bringing...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 11,589 New Cases, 60 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 11,589 new coronavirus cases and 60 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,597,065 cases and 31,915 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,245 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 573 in ICUs. The state says 14,228,609 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,496,173 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 72.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 19 additional deaths, 1,114 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 18, 2021, there are currently 6,934 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,717 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
CHARLESTON, WV
22 WSBT

Elkhart County now at level red on state COVID map

Elkhart County is now at level red on the state's COVID metrics map. Hospital beds are rapidly filling and local employers are reporting the highest number of infections since the pandemic began. The Elkhart County Health Officer is concerned the unvaccinated could be putting family members at risk this Thanksgiving.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc57.com

Michigan has 1,224,273 COVID-19 cases, 23,104 deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 14,561 new cases* of COVID-19, and 242 new deaths**. *Today's daily case count represents confirmed cases over two days (Tuesday & Wednesday). The average number of new cases is 7,281 per day. **Deaths announced today includes 177 deaths identified during a...
MICHIGAN STATE
calculatedriskblog.com

November 19th COVID-19: New Cases Increasing Rapidly

The CDC is the source for all data. According to the CDC, on Vaccinations. Total doses administered: 448,155,906, as of a week ago 437,352,000, or 1.54 million doses per day. 1 Minimum to achieve "herd immunity" (estimated between 70% and 85%). 2my goals to stop daily posts,. 37 day average...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department Of Health To Count COVID-19 Reinfections As New Cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is set to start including reinfections when releasing the statewide case counts of COVID-19 infections. The change starts Monday and is because of the national guidance about how infections are reported. Under the revision, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. The change in reporting comes as health leaders gain a better understanding of how...
PUBLIC HEALTH

