The Mariners need to find some help at second base. Some people want them to go sign Marcus Semiem, while others think Chris Taylor would be the best option. But on the other hand, they may try and trade for a guy like Ketel Marte or Gio Urshela. Trading is what Jerry Dipoto likes to do. Knowing that, the Mariners should make some moves and start looking at the option of trading for Nick Madrigal from the Cubs.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO