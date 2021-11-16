ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe woman found dead in her apartment, ruled a homicide

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Monday, November 15, 2021, shortly after 4 PM, the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 3000 block of Evangeline Street in reference to a suspicious death. Upon arrival, officers discovered 29-year-old Jessica Lee dead inside of the apartment complex from at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives are actively following up on leads. If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-Contact US. There is a $2,000 cash reward if a tip leads to the arrest of a suspect.

