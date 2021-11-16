ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie City Council president questions mayors proposal on new storm sewer and garbage fees

By Yoselin Person
 5 days ago

Erie’s City Council president along with a few council members are scratching their heads on the mayor’s proposal for new storm, sewer, and garbage fees.

Ed Brzezinski still thinks that the mayor’s proposal is leaving those with a fixed income behind.

The president of Erie City Council said that the mayor’s proposal was put on hold because there are some questions that need to be answered.

Erie City Council president wants the tap turned off when it comes to new storm sewer fees.

“There are questions that storm water hasn’t been answered yet. We send water out to Summit, Millcreek, and Harborcreek. They use water. The water comes back down in the lake. Why aren’t they involved in this storm water thing,” said Ed Brzezinski, President of Erie City Council.

Yet here is what the mayor has to say.

“I rather raise every year by two or three percent rather than have to do every four years at ten and fifteen percent,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

Meanwhile the 12 to 36 dollar annual fees depending on the size of the property still don’t ease Brzezinski’s mind.

“Those fees do not sit well with me. I respect the mayor and the position of the mayor, but I can’t agree with it,” said Brzezinski.

The mayor said that he is willing to sit down with those who question his mission.

“I like to talk to them about it. I spent 40 years in banking. I have some history with finances. I may be able to help them do better,” said Schember.

As the mayor sticks by his agenda, Brzezinski continues to argue that many funds are coming through including the passing of the infrastructure bill.

Brzezinski is not interested in the budget as is.

“I’m in a position right now if the mayor can not find enough money in the budget right now to pull that garbage and sewer fee. Then we’ll do it. Do it by line items and I don’t think he’ll like that,” said Brzezinski.

The mayor’s proposal will be on next month’s agenda for the council to vote. We have been told so far that two council members are siding with Brzezinski.

Related
YourErie

Erie City Council OKs $32 million in American Rescue Plan funded projects

Erie City Council moves ahead with plans for a large portion of Erie’s American Rescue Plan funding. Council approving a pair of resolutions allocating more than $32 million from ARP. About $15.1 million will go toward projects including the acquisition of blighted buildings and housing rehab. Priorities also include the development of the urban core […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County sees a weekly total of 1,593 cases of COVID-19

In the past week the latest COVID-19 numbers have remained in the triple digits in the Erie region. From Saturday November 13th to Monday November 15th, the Erie County Health Department reported a three day total of 638 new cases of COVID-19. The on Tuesday November 16th, the department of health reported an additional 205 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Executive-Elect holds meeting with transition team members

Erie County Executive-Elect Brenton Davis announced on Thursday his plans to examine the operations of Erie County Government to make recommendations for the incoming administration. Brenton Davis and members of his transition team gathered at the Bayfront Convention Center and answering questions about his next steps as County Executive-Elect. Davis says he wants to learn […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mayor Joe Schember signs proclamation declaring November 27th as Small Business Saturday

Erie mayor Joe Schember joining forces with Erie’s Downtown Partnership to encourage people to think local and think downtown for their holiday shopping. Mayor Schember signed a proclamation declaring November 27th as Small Business Saturday. According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses are responsible for 65% of the new jobs created in the country […]
ERIE, PA
Melissa Lyon leaving Erie County Health Department

The woman who has been leading the Erie County Health Department through the COVID-19 pandemic is leaving. Melissa Lyon has resigned to become director of the newly-created Delaware County Health Department. Her appointment to that job was approved Thursday night. “I am honored to have served as the director of public health in Erie County,” […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Erie Police Department looking to receive millions from American Rescue Plan

The Erie Police Department could potentially receive millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan money. Chief Dan Spizarny presented a plan in front of Erie City Council to use $14,419,000 to add new officers and more equipment party due to staffing shortages. $6,000,000 would go towards adding six new officers who have specialized training […]
ERIE, PA
