TV Series

Star Trek: Discovery’s Tig Notaro is going to be in a lot of season four

By Chad Porto
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTig Notaro will be in “a lot” of Star Trek: Discovery’s 4th season. Star Trek: Discovery fans will be happy to know that Tig Notaro will be in quite a considerable amount of the upcoming fourth season of the show. Notaro revealed earlier in the year that due to her career...

