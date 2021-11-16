“The King’s Affection” Hits New Personal Best In Ratings As “IDOL: The Coup” Sees Drop

Hul, did I drop this drama too soon? A combination of being traumatized by the ending episode crazy of Lovers of the Red Sky and also not having enough time led me to hit pause after episode 4 of The King’s Affection (Yeonmo) with no interest in continuing. I didn’t dislike it, but it didn’t hook me as much as I thought it would especially after the better acted and paced childhood portion led to a tonally different adult section. Park Eun Bin is clearly trying her best but is about as physically convincing as a young prince as the worst of the cross-dressing heroines in all of K-dramas combined and Ro Woon just seemed totally out of his place in a sageuk. Domestic ratings reflected that feedback as the drama started off with 6.2% but in episodes 4-6 dropped down to the 5% range. But then something strange happened as starting episode 7 and through the most recent episode 10 it jumped nearly 2% to stay in the 7% range. This week it’s also surged up in Netflix viewing with the drama being #1 in Netflix Korea for three days straight and also managed one day to break into the top 10 spot in Netflix worldwide viewing patterns. Clearly the story is clicking and that’s a great reason to check back in for me.

