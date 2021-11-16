ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“The King’s Affection” Hits New Personal Best In Ratings As “IDOL: The Coup” Sees Drop

Cover picture for the articleKBS’s “The King’s Affection” saw a rise in viewership ratings!. According to Nielsen Korea, the November 16 episode of “The King’s Affection” recorded average nationwide ratings of 8.8...

Soompi

“IDOL: The Coup” And “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” Drop Slightly In Ratings With Their 2nd Episodes

JTBC’s new drama, “IDOL: The Coup,” was unable to break into the 1 percent range in ratings with its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the November 9 episode of “IDOL: The Coup” recorded average nationwide viewership ratings of 0.648 percent. This is a slight decrease from its premiere ratings of 0.751 percent the night before.
koalasplayground.com

KBS Youth Sageuk The King’s Affection Pivots Midway in Increasing Ratings and Takes the #1 Spot in Netflix Korea and Also Breaks into Top 10 in Netflix Worldwide

Hul, did I drop this drama too soon? A combination of being traumatized by the ending episode crazy of Lovers of the Red Sky and also not having enough time led me to hit pause after episode 4 of The King’s Affection (Yeonmo) with no interest in continuing. I didn’t dislike it, but it didn’t hook me as much as I thought it would especially after the better acted and paced childhood portion led to a tonally different adult section. Park Eun Bin is clearly trying her best but is about as physically convincing as a young prince as the worst of the cross-dressing heroines in all of K-dramas combined and Ro Woon just seemed totally out of his place in a sageuk. Domestic ratings reflected that feedback as the drama started off with 6.2% but in episodes 4-6 dropped down to the 5% range. But then something strange happened as starting episode 7 and through the most recent episode 10 it jumped nearly 2% to stay in the 7% range. This week it’s also surged up in Netflix viewing with the drama being #1 in Netflix Korea for three days straight and also managed one day to break into the top 10 spot in Netflix worldwide viewing patterns. Clearly the story is clicking and that’s a great reason to check back in for me.
koalasplayground.com

The King’s Affection and Secret Royal Inspector Joy Give Hope to Mon-Tues as Both Rise in Ratings and Also Garner Increasingly Positive Reviews

The slow but steady rise in ratings the last three weeks for KBS Mon-Tues sageuk The King’s Affection (Yeonmo) paid off as the most recent episode 12 this Tuesday broke 8% for the first time to hit 8.8%. Even better news is that this is a 20-episode drama so plenty of time left to see if it can try for double digits. Either way it’s clearly a bright light for the network and the industry as it shows a well-crafted story, even if it takes a bit to get going, can still be recognized by viewers gradually tuning in. Another Mon-Tues drama the tvN comedic procedural Secret Royal Inspector Joy started off last week in the 4% range for its premiere weekend and I said then that it will need to see the second week ratings to tell if domestic viewers like this intentionally goofy tone. The viewers have spoken and this week’s episodes 3-4 notched 5.257% and 5.060%. Sageuks in general cost a lot less to produce thanks to filming on set in folk villages, palaces, and the outdoors and also rarely needing special effects. With that it may continue the sageuk trend into 2022 if these lower budget productions bring in decent enough ratings to merit being a safer investment.
Soompi

“Reflection Of You” Ratings Rise + “Melancholia” Sees Fall

JTBC’s “Reflection of You” enjoyed a modest rise in viewership last night!. On November 18, Go Hyun Jung and Shin Hyun Been‘s drama “Reflection of You” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.8 percent, marking a slight increase from its previous episode the night before. Meanwhile, Lee Do Hyun and...
Soompi

“Jirisan” Ratings Rise + “Chimera” Hits New All-Time High

Several dramas saw their viewership ratings rise last night!. On November 21, tvN’s “Jirisan” earned an average nationwide rating of 8.3 percent, marking a modest increase in viewership from its previous episode the night before. The drama remained first place in its time slot across all cable channels among all viewers, and it also took first place across all channels—including public broadcast networks—among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 4.0 percent.
Soompi

3 Sweet Moments In “The King’s Affection” That Made Viewers’ Hearts Race

Park Eun Bin and Rowoon’s romance in “The King’s Affection” is capturing viewers’ hearts!. Based on the manhwa (Korean comic) of the same name, the KBS 2TV drama tells the story of a pair of royal twins, one male and one female. Although the sister is initially abandoned for being female, she later disguises herself as a man to become the crown prince when her brother dies. Park Eun Bin stars as Lee Hwi, the crown prince with a shocking secret, while SF9’s Rowoon stars as Jung Ji Woon, who is Lee Hwi’s teacher.
411mania.com

Impact Wrestling Rating Steady, Viewership Hits Five-Month Best

The rating for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling held even, while the viewership jumped to the highest mark since June. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 129,000 viewers. That’s even with last week’s demo rating and the best total audience since the June 3rd episode brought in 143,000 viewers six months ago.
epicstream.com

The King's Affection Episode 12 Release Date And Time, Preview

Here is what happened in The King's Affection Episode 11 and what viewers will expect in Episode 12. KBS2’s Kdrama The King’s Affection is continuously dominating the Monday-Tuesday evening time slot. The King's Affection Episode 11 records an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.1%. This was a 0.1% rise compared...
Soompi

Yoo Seung Ho And Girl’s Day’s Hyeri Make An Unlikely Couple In Hilarious Posters For New Romance Drama

KBS’s upcoming historical drama “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” (literal translation) has shared a fun new set of posters!. “When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon” is a drama set in the Joseon era, during the time when prohibition laws were at their strongest. The series will tell the love story of Kang Ro Seo, a struggling aristocrat who starts illegally making alcohol in order to support her family (played by Hyeri), and Joseon’s greatest inspector Nam Young, who is known for living a very principled life (played by Yoo Seung Ho).
