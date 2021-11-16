Rep. Grijalva announces $10.6 million in funding for Yuma transportation hub

Multi-modal center planned for Downtown Yuma

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Congressman Raul Grijalva announced Tuesday the City of Yuma will get more than $10.6 million in federal funding for a transportation center.

The money comes from a U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. It will go toward the Yuma Multi-Modal Transportation Center.

The project will convert a historic building in Downtown Yuma into a regional transfer hub, and central transit center for commuter rail, intercity buses, local public transit, and ridesharing.

“This RAISE grant will provide the City of Yuma with federal funds to invest in a much needed transportation hub,” said Rep. Grijalva. “The multi-modal project will improve access to transportation for working people and families, create good paying jobs and generate equitable economic opportunity for Arizonans. I’m proud to support this critical project that will invest in our community’s future.”

The transportation center will include a renovated pedestrian pathway to Amtrak trains, bus bays for Greyhound and Yuma Area Transit, transit administration offices, ticket counters and kiosks, and a waiting area for taxies, van pools, shuttles, and rideshares.

“The award of the RAISE grant for the Yuma Multimodal Transportation Center will have a lasting impact with cohesiveness of the transportation options to provide opportunity throughout the Yuma County area. The award is the result on many years of consistent advocacy at all levels from local partners to Governor Ducey, from Representatives Gosar and Grijalva, as well as current Arizona Senators Sinema and Kelly to former Arizona Senators. I have the deepest gratitude for all those who came together to benefit the people in the greater Yuma area,” said Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls.

Rep. Grijalva led Arizona's Congressional delegation in writing a letter of support for the project to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The letter was signed by Representatives Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Tom O'Halleran, Ruben Gallego, Ann Kirkpatrick, and Greg Station, as well as Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

“Today’s grant funding for Yuma’s Multimodal Transit Center will boost Yuma’s economic growth by connecting residents to critical services, revitalizing downtown Yuma, and creating jobs. I’m proud we helped secure this needed funding for Yuma, and I look forward to continued infrastructure investment across Arizona now that our bipartisan infrastructure bill is law,” said Sinema.

Sen. Mark Kelly also supported the grant.

“When I was sworn into office almost one year ago, I did so with the mission to work together to get results for Arizonans,” said Senator Kelly. “I am proud to have helped secure this key investment which will create more jobs and enhance transportation options for those who work and live in Yuma. I look forward to seeing more investments in Yuma from our bipartisan infrastructure law as it makes its way to communities across our state.”

Sen. Kelly spoke to Mayor Nicholls Tuesday to discuss the funding. Kelly was just in Yuma last week to explain how the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will benefit the Desert Southwest.

