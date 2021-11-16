The last Sears store in Illinois closes for good

Sears, once the largest retailer in the country, is closing its last location in the company's home state of Illinois.

The Sears retail store at Woodfield Mall is closing after opening 50 years ago, NBC Chicago reports.

Sears owner Transformco says it hopes to utilize the land as it is also in the real estate business.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018 after the brand failed to keep up with the times of online shopping. Transformco bought Sears and has closed a number of Sears as well as KMart stores across the nation.

Sears was founded in Chicago in 1892 and rose to become the largest retailer in the country using its revolutionary mail ordering catalog.

The company still operates a few smaller Sears Hometown stores in rural Illinois, but no traditional retail locations will remain, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip