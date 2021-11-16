ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden places travel ban on Nicaraguan officials after 'sham' election

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8s15_0cylkYyE00

President Biden banned government officials from Nicaragua from entering the United States after the country's president, Daniel Ortega, won what Biden called a "sham" election this month.

In the Tuesday proclamation, Biden suspended entry for all "members" of the Ortega government and other elected officials, including mayors, along with the spouses and children of those banned.

The move comes after Ortega won reelection along with his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, after banning many opposition parties, jailing leading opposition figures and cracking down on independent media.

Shortly after the election, Biden criticized the election as rigged and undemocratic and called Ortega, who has been in power since 2007, an autocrat. In his proclamation announcing the ban, Biden repeated his claims that Ortega's government was dangerous.

"The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," said a statement announcing the ban.

"The Ortega government’s undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections," it added.

Biden signed legislation on Nov. 10 that imposed sanctions on Nicaragua by restricting multilateral bank lending. The legislation also included new initiatives to monitor corruption in the Central American country.

Nicaragua's economy has been declining in recent years. More than 100,000 Nicaraguans have fled to nearby Costa Rica since 2018, while the nation's gross domestic product has shrunk by 9 percent from 2017 to 2020.

And opposition to Ortega's regime has been met with violence. In a 2020 report from the U.S. Department of State, officials claimed that 325 killings and hundreds of disappearances during pro-democracy uprisings in 2018 have gone unanswered.

Biden's Tuesday ban also accused Nicaraguan officials — from mayors to parapolice groups and "government-controlled judges" — of orchestrating violence and implementing undemocratic practices by jailing protesters and silencing them.

"The physical and psychological abuse of political prisoners at the hands of police and prison authorities is intolerable and cannot stand," the statement said.

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Families say Nicaragua prison conditions deteriorating

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Relatives of political figures held prisoner in Nicaragua since a series of arrests ahead of this month's presidential election expressed concern Saturday about the declining health of the inmates and called for their immediate release. The families distributed a statement to reporters complaining the prisoners were...
POLITICS
AFP

Nicaragua starts post-election exit from regional bloc

Nicaragua on Friday began the process of leaving a Washington-based regional cooperation body that rejected President Daniel Ortega's reelection two weeks ago. Ortega, 76, was reelected to a fourth consecutive term with 75 percent of the vote but the result was largely rejected by the international community, including the United States and European Union.
POLITICS
AFP

Nicaraguan president, wife banned from US

The United States on Tuesday imposed an entry ban on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife and his government, after elections that were internationally dismissed as illegitimate. Before the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. "The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation. "The Ortega government's undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections."
U.S. POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

US Sanctions Nicaragua Over ‘Sham’ Election

In the wake of the recent election in Nicaragua in which President Daniel Ortega was elected for a fourth consecutive time, the Biden administration on Monday announced sanctions on several Nicaraguan officials, calling the elections a “sham.”. The U.S. cited the Public Ministry of Nicaragua, which is the country’s prosecutor’s...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Murillo
Person
Daniel Ortega
Marietta Daily Journal

How hundreds of Nicaraguans secretly monitored the presidential election

They planned their mission for months, communicating through encrypted texts to avoid detection by authorities. The Nicaraguan government had excluded traditional international monitors to scrutinize the presidential election Sunday. So about 1,450 volunteers stationed themselves at 563 voting centers across the country to do the job themselves. There was little...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio: the Elections Held in Nicaragua Were a Sham

This week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., joined U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin, D-Mary., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, Bob Menendez, D-NJ, Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Jim Risch, R-Idaho, issued the following statement after the elections in Nicaragua on Sunday. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaraguans#Corruption#Political Prisoners#Central American
News On 6

'Electoral Farce:' Nicaraguans Worldwide Protest Recent Elections

Nicaraguan exiles in San Jose, Costa Rica, protested on Sunday against the presidential elections in Nicaragua, a vote critics have labeled a farce. Chants of "long live a free Nicaragua" rang out, and festive marimba music blared from speakers as anti-Ortega protesters marched along a main downtown San Jose thoroughfare.
PROTESTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Nicaraguan President Ortega declares victory in controversial election

MEXICO CITY — Nicaragua's authoritarian President Daniel Ortega has declared victory in a highly controversial election that will grant him a fourth consecutive term in office. The 75-year-old former revolutionary and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, had around 76% of the votes cast in roughly 98% of polling stations,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
Reuters

Billionaires leave $160 bln hole in Biden’s plan

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion social spending program read more won’t quite pay for itself, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

391K+
Followers
46K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy