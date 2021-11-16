Customers stuck waiting for above ground pool kits for months

Bill McDonald and his wife daydreamed of a pool for their grandchildren in their big backyard.

In May, they found just what they were looking for. The couple paid over $12,000 for the kit with expected delivery in mid-July. But by September they were still waiting.

“I called them at the end of June to ask how’s the status, we’re coming to the end of this, where’s everything? and I got a runaround,” McDonald said of Pool Store and More, the company they ordered from.

The McDonalds said Pool Store and More blamed manufacturing delays. Another couple Mark and Wendy said they tried contacting the company to ask about their purchase in April.

Mark picked Pool Store and More for their fast response in the beginning and delivery time frame compared to other suppliers.

“This company seemed like they would be able to provide it this year, which is part of the reason why we went with them,” Mark said.

At the time, the website also advertised they were "….shipping every day unlike most of their competitors.” Mark and Wendy paid a little less than $8,000, then waited.

In a Facebook message, the company wrote that their order should be ready by the end of May, then nothing. Mark said the manager Richard Tamberino finally responded in August saying he would issue a refund, however, Mark is still waiting on that.

Three other customers report similar experiences. They said they paid for the pools, were given a delivery estimate of 5 to 7 weeks, but months passed and there was little response to their messages to the company.

Tamberino declined an interview request but said he tells customers whatever the manufacturer tells him, and he said delays are out of his control. Other pool dealers said delivery times can take months due to the pandemic.

In McDonald’s case, he filed a dispute with his credit card company to get his money back. Mark paid using an e-check. Tamberino told ABC Action News he is waiting on Mark to sign a release before issuing the refund.

Whenever possible, use a credit card for purchases as that may be the only form of protection should your item never arrive.