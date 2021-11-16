ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Medvedev reaches ATP Finals semifinals, Sinner impresses

Ottumwa Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Daniil Medvedev clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev on Tuesday to make it two wins out of two in Turin. Late entrant Jannik Sinner could join him after storming past Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets...

Comments / 0

Community Policy